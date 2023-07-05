Bank too slow to ‘wake up’ to inflation threat, former deputy governor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank too slow to 'wake up' to inflation threat, former deputy governor says

The Bank of England misjudged the threat of inflation and did not move quick enough to raise interest rates, economics experts suggested
The Bank of England misjudged the threat of inflation and did not move quick enough to raise interest rates, the Bank’s former deputy governor has suggested.

Sir Charles Bean, along with three economic experts during a wide-reaching Treasury Committee probe, agreed that the Bank has made mistakes in its recent inflation modelling.

He said major central banks were too slow to “wake up” to the need to stop stimulating the economy following the pandemic, which helped fuel inflation.

He told a group of MPs: “I think there was a problem with group think across the central banking fraternity – basically the Fed, the ECB (European Central Bank), the Bank of England, other central banks, for the past decade or so, have all been focused on how do we inject sufficient demand in the economy to get inflation up to meet our targets.

“I think they were all too slow to pivot to the dangers of a significant increase in inflation and the need to withdraw some of the, in my view, excessive monetary stimulus injected during the pandemic.

“They were certainly slow to wake up to the need to be withdrawing stimulus.”

It comes as the Bank of England lifted interest rates to 5% last month after worse-than-expected inflation figures showed price rises had not eased.

Dr Sushil Wadhwani, a former policymaker on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), suggested that the Bank has been too soft in its language despite successively raising rates.

He added: “If you hike rates then tell people you are close to the peak, I think it has a fundamental impact on expectations.”

He said it compares to the US, where the central bank was more hawkish in its communications and incited a greater level of fear among businesses, which could have encouraged them to reign in spending.

All the experts on the panel suggested that the Bank should do something differently in future, such as considering a more diverse range of economic evidence and viewpoints.

Meanwhile, Nina Skero, the chief executive of the think tank Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), said Brexit could have played a part in making inflation a UK-specific issue.

She said it could have contributed to shrinking Britain’s labour market in a short space of time, which helped fuel wage rises and, in turn, inflation.

“I do think that is a little bit of a UK-specific situation, partly because of the higher share of foreign-born workers in the UK. I think there is something there that is a UK-specific problem,” she added.

