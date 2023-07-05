Judge-led inquiry to be launched at city council with £760m equal pay bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge-led inquiry to be launched at city council with £760m equal pay bill

By Press Association
Birmingham City Council has said it does not have the money to pay the bill (Phil Addis/PA)

Europe’s largest local authority is to launch a judge-led inquiry to determine who is to blame for it accruing an equal pay bill worth up to £760 million.

Birmingham City Council estimated that it had an equal pay liability of between £650 million and £760 million as of March 31 this year, which was rising by between £5 million and £14 million a month.

The Labour-led council has already paid out £1.1 billion in equal pay settlements after a ruling by the Supreme Court in 2012, but has now been forced to implement “mandatory spending restrictions” which will see “non-essential spending” ended immediately.

The council also said on Wednesday that it will launch the judge-led inquiry to understand the causes of the equal pay bill and who is to blame, which is set to begin in 2024.

Councillor John Cotton, leader of the council, said: “I’ve been clear from day one that I will take whatever action is needed to address the substantial challenges facing the council and these measures are essential to grip the situation – particularly in terms of financial controls, organisational capacity and improved governance.

“We will be open and transparent throughout this process and the independent reviews and judge-led inquiry will ensure that there is proper accountability for these failings.”

Cllr Sharon Thompson, deputy leader of the council, said the bill was “one of the biggest challenges this council has ever faced”, but added the council will do “everything we can to protect the services our residents rely on”.

The council said on June 28 that it could not afford to pay the outstanding liability from existing funds and reserves, with its entire revenue budget for all services annually standing at around £750 million.

It apologised for its failings but said it would mean “there will be significantly fewer resources available in the future” as it re-prioritised spending.

The judge-led inquiry will begin following the conclusion of a separate governance review, which was also announced on Wednesday.

The review, to be launched this week, will be independently chaired and will focus on failures in the implementation of the council’s new IT system, Oracle ERP.

Birmingham City Council said it will have to re-prioritise its spending (Joe Giddens/PA)

The BBC reported that the system was introduced to help modernise and speed up payment, HR and other internal processes.

But errors in its implementation left the council with another bill to fix the system, estimated to be at around £100 million according to a council report, of which £46.53 million has been requested for this year.

The BBC also said in June that the errors led to several transactions needing to be dealt with manually, creating a backlog which meant accounts for 2022/23 could not be closed and one school was even visited by bailiffs.

Speaking following the announcement of the review, Cllr Robert Alden, leader of the opposition and Birmingham Local Conservatives, said: “News that even more external support is needed, after a decade of help propping up this failing Labour administration, shows just how incapable the Labour administration is now seen as across the country.

“It is clear that these Labour cuts are just the start and thanks to the Labour cabinet failing to do their jobs properly, residents are in for years of suffering as Labour slash vital services to pay their debt off.”

