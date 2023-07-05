Councils to get £204m boost to help deliver childcare expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils to get £204m boost to help deliver childcare expansion

By Press Association
Local authorities will get the extra funding from September (PA)
Local authorities will get the extra funding from September (PA)

Councils will get an extra £204 million to help them deliver a major expansion of free childcare announced in the March budget, the Education Secretary has said.

Gillian Keegan told a conference for town hall chiefs the money, which local authorities will get from September, will allow them to increase the hourly rates they pay providers.

Funding allocations for each local authority will be confirmed later this week but the amount will rise each year, she added.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told the conference too many children are not attending school regularly (PA)

She told the Local Government Association Conference in Bournemouth: “It’s hard for young families to balance both their children’s education and their own careers, especially with financial challenges and especially in the early years.

“Parents in 2022 were paying nearly 6% more for childcare for under-twos and 6.4% more for two-year-olds than they were the previous year.

“This is why the Chancellor pledged the single-biggest investment in childcare this country has ever seen, and why by 2028 we will have doubled spending on childcare with more than £8 billion every year on early years education.”

The Government has already announced £289 million of funding to help councils set up and deliver wraparound childcare, which will become available next year.

From April next year, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare.

This will be extended to all children older than nine months from September next year.

From September 2025, working parents of under-fives will be entitled to 30 hours free childcare per week.

Ms Keegan also told the conference too many children are not attending school regularly and she is “determined” to fix the problem.

Thousands of children, dubbed ‘ghost children’, have never returned to class since the first pandemic lockdown began, while absence rates have soared.

She said: “Sadly, tragically, too many children are not attending school regularly, are persistently absent or, are missing education altogether.

“Some have labelled these ‘ghost children’ – but I don’t like that label – they are real children, and their potential is being cut short.

“I am determined we fix this, and I am grateful for the work you have already done with schools and families to ensure that they and their children get the right support.”

She insisted that “bit by bit, little by little”, the Government’s approach, which includes attendance advisers working with around 115 councils, is working.

She went on: “This is critical in the next few months as we know that children who miss the first few days of the new term, without good reason, are much more likely to miss long periods of their schooling than their peers.

“By September we want to be welcoming as many children back to school as possible.

“I believe, truly, that not only can we get this right, but that working together, we will get this right.”

