Inquiry into groping claims against ex-Tory MP Chris Pincher to be published

An inquiry into groping allegations against former government whip Chris Pincher is being prepared for publication by Parliament’s standards watchdog.

The Standards Committee will on Thursday morning reveal the findings of its investigation into the allegations that hastened the downfall of Boris Johnson.

Sources suggested to the BBC the recommended sanction could exceed the 10-day threshold that could pave the way for a by-election in the MP’s Tamworth constituency.

Mr Pincher was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer when he was accused of drunkenly assaulting two men at the exclusive Carlton Club in London.

He resigned from the position and later lost the Tory whip, meaning he now sits in the Commons as an independent.

Boris Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair hastened his downfall (PA)

Already battling to remain prime minister while dogged by partygate allegations, Mr Johnson’s handling of the Pincher affair was the final straw for his Cabinet support.

He had appointed the MP to the senior role overseeing party discipline despite being aware of an official complaint about Mr Pincher’s prior behaviour.

A recall petition could be triggered in his Staffordshire seat if the committee recommends a suspension of at least 10 sitting days and the wider Commons approves it.

If 10% of Tamworth voters sign it, then Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency won by the Tories in 2019.

Two of three by-elections on July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Mr Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams.

The third was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.