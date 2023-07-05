NHS in danger of being buried under social care avalanche, Sir Ed Davey warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS in danger of being buried under social care avalanche, Sir Ed Davey warns

By Press Association
The Liberal Democrats are calling for a higher minimum wage for the care sector (PA)
The NHS is in danger of being buried under a social care “avalanche” as patients struggle to find adequate care to allow them to leave hospital, according to the Liberal Democrats leader.

Sir Ed Davey is to say in a speech that two in five patients are unable to leave hospital when they are well enough as a result of a lack of available social care.

House of Commons Library data commissioned by the Lib Dems suggests that the NHS, which marked its 75th anniversary on Wednesday, lost close to 129,000 bed days in England to delayed discharges from hospital in May — up almost a third on the same period last year, according to the party.

Sir Ed, in pre-briefed extracts of his speech to the Local Government Association conference on Thursday, is expected to say: “Social care has been under extreme pressure for years. Now it’s turning into an avalanche, and threatening to bury the NHS.

“We know that the crisis in the NHS is inextricably linked to the crisis in social care. You can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care.

“The crisis in social care means that only two in five people are able to leave hospital when they are ready to do so, putting even more pressure on already overstretched hospitals.

“It’s all connected. And it’s all causing so much pain and distress.”

The Lib Dems are calling for the introduction of a carer’s minimum wage of £2 more than the current national minimum wage, which as of April stands at £10.42 per hour for those aged over 23, in a bid to tackle shortages in the social care sector.

The party says it would help address the 165,000 vacancies in social care that were recorded in 2021/22.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is warning of a social care ‘avalanche’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There aren’t nearly enough carers. More than one in 10 frontline care jobs are unfilled, leaving more than two-and-a-half million people without the care they need,” Sir Ed will tell town hall chiefs in Bournemouth.

“This isn’t a job we can outsource to ChatGPT. We simply have to recruit more carers.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We are working to ensure patients leave hospital as soon as they are ready and expect the vast majority of people to be discharged to their home or place of residence.

“Over the next two years we are making a record investment of £1.6 billion to support timely and safe discharge from hospital into the community.

“This is on top of £700 million to ease hospital pressures over last winter and buy thousands of extra beds in care settings.”

Ahead of the final day of the conference, the LGA published survey results indicating that the number of local councillors who have reported feeling at risk in their role due to rising levels of abuse and intimidation has increased to a new high in the last year.

Some 82% of councillors said they felt at risk at least some of the time while fulfilling their role, up from 73% last year.

Cllr Marianne Overton, chairwoman of the LGA’s civility in public life steering group, said: “Abuse and intimidation aimed at local councillors is completely unacceptable and it is deeply concerning that this survey suggests that this is a problem that is growing.

“If left unaddressed, it risks forcing good councillors out of local politics altogether.”

