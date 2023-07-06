Sports fans intervening with protesters ‘reasonable’, policing minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sports fans intervening with protesters ‘reasonable’, policing minister says

By Press Association
Tennis player Katie Boulter helped ground staff clear confetti from court 18 at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Tennis player Katie Boulter helped ground staff clear confetti from court 18 at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Sporting events have been told to put in place more stewards and injunctions to prevent disruption from protesters as the policing minister backed spectators intervening.

Chris Philp said on Thursday it is “reasonable” for fans to attempt to “protect the event they’re watching” after Just Stop Oil supporters twice halted the tennis at Wimbledon.

The three arrests on the tournament’s third day came as Home Secretary Suella Braverman was meeting with event organisers and policing leaders as she tries to limit the disruption.

Mr Philp told Times Radio: “We’d like to see obviously those sporting organisations like Wimbledon increase the number of marshals and stewards.

“They have to be more careful about checking people coming into sporting events and react really quickly when something happens.”

He added that ministers “strongly encourage” the use of the courts to seek orders banning particular actions during sporting events.

“At the meeting yesterday we had with sporting leaders, we encouraged the use of injunctions because that allows for a much more severe criminal penalty if the injunction gets breached,” he said.

Increased security checks at Wimbledon amid heightened fears over the impact of protests had been blamed on long queues at the venue.

Mr Philp backed spectators getting involved.

“I think it’s reasonable for people to try and protect the event they’re watching. Obviously, nobody should do anything dangerous or hurt anyone,” he said.

But he suggested they should not go so far as England cricketer Jonny Bairstow, who carried off an activist who targeted the Ashes.

“I think there are marshals and there are stewards, whose job it is to do that. And of course, the police are there as well,” he said.

