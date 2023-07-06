Chris Pincher faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Chris Pincher faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

By Press Association
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher faces suspension from the Commons
Former Tory deputy chief whip Chris Pincher faces suspension from the Commons (Parliament/PA)

Former Government whip Chris Pincher is facing a potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

The Standards Committee said in its report on Thursday that the MP’s conduct was a “completely inappropriate” and “especially grave” because it amounted to an abuse of power.

Mr Pincher was found to have drunkenly groped two men at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative Government’s deputy chief whip last summer, in a scandal that hastened Boris Johnson’s downfall.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair hastened his downfall (Victoria Jones/PA)

The committee found the MP for Tamworth’s actions in June last year were “unwanted, inappropriate and upsetting”, in what amounted to an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”.

One witness told the investigation that “the incident has significantly impacted me”, adding: “I have become increasingly anxious as a result of the incident.”

The committee said: “Mr Pincher’s conduct was completely inappropriate, profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned, and represented an abuse of power.”

It concluded that he broke the MPs’ code of conduct by behaving in a way that would cause “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

A recall petition will be triggered in his Staffordshire seat if the the wider Commons approves the report from the committee comprised of MPs of different parties and lay members.

The complainant, a House of Lords employee at the time, told the investigation that around midnight on June 30 last year Mr Pincher grabbed his forearm in the bar of the private members club “for longer than necessary”.

The MP went on to “stroke his neck” before he “squeezed the complainant’s bottom”, the report said.

A civil servant who was a witness in the investigation said Mr Pincher touched his bottom before squeezing his testicles for several seconds.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner called on Mr Pincher to “do the decent thing and resign” as an MP.

“Chris Pincher’s actions are shocking. But what’s even worse is the way the Conservative Party protected him – even promoting him despite a previous investigation into his conduct,” she said.

Mr Pincher resigned as a Government whip after the incident and subsequently lost the Tory whip, meaning he now sits in the Commons as an independent.

Already battling to remain prime minister while dogged by partygate allegations, Mr Johnson’s handling of the Pincher affair was the final straw for his Cabinet support.

He had appointed the MP to the senior role overseeing party discipline despite being aware of an official complaint about Mr Pincher’s behaviour.

If 10% of Tamworth voters sign the possible recall petition, then the Conservatives, reeling in the national polls, will have to defend another constituency they won in 2019.

Two of three by-elections due on July 20 were triggered by the resignations of Mr Johnson and his ally Nigel Adams.

The third was prompted by the resignation of David Warburton amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use.

