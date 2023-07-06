Bank boss backs steps to tackle retailers over-charging amid cost crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank boss backs steps to tackle retailers over-charging amid cost crisis

By Press Association
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said there was evidence that some retailers are overcharging shoppers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said there was evidence that some retailers are overcharging shoppers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said there was evidence that some retailers are overcharging shoppers and backed regulator moves to tackle so-called price gouging.

The central bank boss told the BBC’s Newsround programme that regulators need to take steps to make sure that retailers do not take advantage of high inflation to push through unfair price hikes and add to the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said earlier this week that drivers paid nearly £1 billion more for fuel at supermarkets last year as retailers looked to increase their profit margins.

Mr Bailey told the BBC that while the Bank cannot take action to stop companies from unfairly profiteering, regulators can and should take action, in particular in the fuel market, to help lower inflation.

He said: “I do welcome the fact…that this these things are being tackled.

“That’s important.

“It helps us with inflation, but it’s just fairer if these things are tackled.

“This is having very difficult effects.”

Bank
The Bank of England (Aaron Chown/PA)

The CMA found that customers of Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons had forked out an estimated combined additional cost of “around £900 million” due to the fuel pricing tactics.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt called in regulators of a raft of sectors last week to look at ways to make sure firms are not over charging and that those struggling with payments can receive the help they need.

Mr Bailey also told Newsround that young people and younger families were being particularly impacted by high inflation and the interest rate rises to tackle it, given that they often need to borrow more and have less in savings.

“I feel very much for them” he said.

He said inflation, currently running at 8.7%, will start to come back down towards the 2% target towards the end of next year.

But he declined to say when rates will start to come down.

“I can’t give you a date as to when interest rates start to come down because that really depends upon what happens over the period of time ahead, but getting inflation down is the most important thing that we have to do,” he said.

More from The Courier

HMP Perth
Firefighters called to HMP Perth following 'deliberate' car fire
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner on Register for indecent proposal to teenage stranger
Callum Booth will visit a specialist this week.
Callum Booth lifts lid on 14-month injury nightmare as St Johnstone double-winner makes longed-for…
Carnoustie banking hub has opened on the High Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Carnoustie banking hub: All you need to know as counter services come back to…
Beekeepers Zak Gainey and Fiona Lock let us check out their new hive and see what beekeeping is all about. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
WATCH: Beekeeping is not about you, say St Andrews bee society founders
Laura Fitzpatrick is exhibiting in Falkland. Image: Laura Fitzpatrick
Falkland exhibition: Covid-19 inspired Dundee-raised artist to paint nature
Eduard Stanciu will be sentenced next month.
REVEALED: How fake plumber ran Dundee brothels while conning the taxman
The penne arrabiata. Image: Morven McIntyre/DC Thomson.
Expect a cheap and cheerful dining experience at The Tipsy Goat during Dundee Restaurant…
Football fans talk about the beautiful game at a Football Memories event at Pittodrie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans from Dundee rediscover football memories through pies, players and Paul Hegarty
Jamie McGrath.
Violent domestic bully from Dundee trapped women and controlled their lives