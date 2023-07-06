Housebuilding slump drags construction sector into decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housebuilding slump drags construction sector into decline

By Press Association
The report found residential building work has fallen at the steepest pace since 2009, outside of the pandemic years (PA)
The report found residential building work has fallen at the steepest pace since 2009, outside of the pandemic years (PA)

Higher mortgage rates have pushed UK housebuilding into a steep downturn, helping to reverse a period of growth for the wider construction sector last month.

Residential building work fell at the steepest pace since 2009 outside of the pandemic years.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 48.9 last month, down from 51.6 in May.

UK construction companies saw a decrease in activity for the first time in five months – with a score below 50 indicating a decline, whereas anything above is seen as growth.

The PMI score came in below economists’ expectations, with the consensus predicting a reading of 50 for the month, which signals the sector was flat.

Weaker demand for new homes dampened housebuilding activity, which contracted at the fastest pace in three years, or since 2009 outside of the lockdown-related falls.

Builders said higher borrowing costs and a subdued outlook for the housing market was acting as a major constraint, the survey found.

But less demand for residential work was partially offset by strong growth for civil engineering, with construction companies getting more infrastructure project work.

There was also more interest in refurbishment projects which helped lift the commercial building segment.

Furthermore, purchasing prices decreased marginally, marking the first time that costs for builders have reduced since January 2010. Construction companies said the cost of fuel, steel and timber had all gone down.

However, optimism among builders was weak as firms voiced concerns over rising interest rates and depressed housing market conditions, the survey showed.

Samuel Tombs, the chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said higher mortgage rates have “triggered a plunge in housebuilding”.

He added: “June’s construction PMI suggests that interest rates now have risen far enough to push the sector into a renewed downturn.”

But he said “encouragingly for the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee)”, the housebuilding downturn has helped push down prices and wages, which helps the Bank of England achieve its target of bringing inflation back down to target.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Looking ahead, there were few reasons to be cheerful as optimism fell to its lowest since January.

“A large blot on the landscape was the fall in employment growth. With interest rates at the highest for 15 years and inflation four times over the Bank of England target, the sudden reduction in construction sector hiring is one of the red flags facing the UK economy at the moment.”

