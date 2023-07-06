Government will make ‘robust arguments before the Supreme Court’ on Rwanda plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government will make ‘robust arguments before the Supreme Court’ on Rwanda plan

By Press Association
People thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. The Court of Appeal found the Government’s plan to send some migrants to Rwanda was unlawful (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. The Court of Appeal found the Government’s plan to send some migrants to Rwanda was unlawful (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government “is going to make robust arguments before the Supreme Court and will be applying for permission later today,” Attorney General Victoria Prentis has said.

Proposals by Rishi Sunak’s administration to send migrants to Rwanda were dealt another blow recently after the Court of Appeal found it was unlawful, although the Government intends to challenge this ruling.

Raising the issue of the compatibility of the Illegal Migration Bill with the European Convention on Human Rights, SNP Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West) called on the Attorney General to “ensure that the Cabinet listens and then acts on those recommendations”.

Attorney General Victoria Prentis told MPs the Government was disappointed in the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal (James Manning/PA)

He said: “The United Nations High Commissioner gave evidence to the Court of Appeal advising the court on matters concerning international refugee law, which ultimately contributed to the Bill being found to be unlawful.

“The recommendations included co-operation with EU neighbours and fair and fast asylum procedures and for those to be more humane, efficient and cost effective.

“Will the Attorney General ensure that the Cabinet listens and then acts on those recommendations?”

Responding during Commons Attorney General questions, Ms Prentis said: “As the (he) knows, I’m bound by the Law Officers’ convention not only not to talk about advice that I give to Cabinet colleagues, but even to reveal whether or not such advice has been given.”

She added: “The Government is disappointed in the recent outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal and will seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The Court of Appeal did say that the policy of removal to a safe third country could be compatible and it did not disturb the finding of the High Court that Rwanda is safe, though the majority did find – was concerned about the possibility of onward removal from Rwanda.

“The Government is going to make robust arguments before the Supreme Court and will be applying for permission later today.”

Ministers say action is needed to stop migrants making the dangerous sea crossing but critics argue the draft legislation breaks international law and denies refuge to the most vulnerable.

Peers on Wednesday inflicted a total of 20 defeats against the Government’s controversial plans to tackle the small boats crisis.

The tally of setbacks for the Tory frontbench mounted after the unelected House of Lords imposed a series of further changes to the Illegal Migration Bill.

