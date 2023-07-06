HMRC to write to people who may be owed additional state pension money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HMRC to write to people who may be owed additional state pension money

By Press Association
HMRC will start contacting those affected from autumn 2023 in phases (PA)
HMRC will start contacting those affected from autumn 2023 in phases (PA)

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will write to people, many of them older women, to find out if they have information missing from their national insurance (NI) records which could affect their state pension.

Some people may have home responsibilities protection (HRP) missing from their NI records.

HRP was a scheme to help protect parents’ and carers’ entitlement to the state pension and NI credits replaced HRP from April 6 2010.

HMRC will start contacting those affected from autumn 2023 in phases, in order of how close they are to state pension age. Those over state pension age will be contacted first.

Some people affected may have died and their families will be entitled to check their eligibility and make a claim for any arrears.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC are working together to find people affected and correct their records so they receive the right amount of state pension.

If someone claimed child benefit before May 2000 and did not provide their NI number on the claim, their NI record may not show the correct number of qualifying years of HRP, which could affect their state pension entitlement.

Women in their 60s and 70s are most likely to be affected, the Government said.

HMRC is using NI records to identify as many people as possible who might have been entitled to HRP between 1978 and 2010 and have no HRP on their NI record.

It will write to people who meet these criteria, to find out if they are eligible to claim. If they are eligible, they can claim online.

DWP will recalculate the state pension entitlement and let people know whether they are due any arrears.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) said: “Missing out on protection for time at home with children could make a huge difference to a mother’s pension entitlement, and lump sum payments of arrears could run into many thousands of pounds for those who are affected.

“I hope that this correction process will be completed as quickly as possible.”

LCP has previously campaigned to raise awareness of the issue and launched a “mothers missing millions” campaign and website – lcp.uk.com/mothersmissingmillions – to help people work out if they might be affected.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “The most important thing now is that those who have been underpaid are identified as quickly as possible and put back in the position they should have been.

“Tragically, it is inevitable some will have died before they can receive the compensation they are owed.”

