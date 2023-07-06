Government lodges bid to take Rwanda legal battle to Supreme Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government lodges bid to take Rwanda legal battle to Supreme Court

By Press Association
Protesters opposed to the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)
The Government has lodged a bid to take a legal battle over its Rwanda deportation policy to the UK’s highest court.

Ministers are seeking permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge over a ruling that plans to send asylum seekers to the east African nation are unlawful.

In a majority decision last week, Court of Appeal judges overturned an earlier High Court ruling which found Rwanda could be considered a “safe third country”.

The Government has since filed its bid to challenge the Court of Appeal judgment, a court spokesperson told the PA news agency on Thursday.

In last week’s ruling, Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill concluded “deficiencies” in the asylum system in Rwanda mean there is a “real risk” asylum seekers could be returned to their home country and face persecution or other inhumane treatment when they may have a good claim for asylum.

Campaigners welcomed the appeal decision, with charity Asylum Aid which brought the challenge alongside several asylum seekers, describing the ruling as a “vindication of the importance of the Rule of Law and basic fairness when fundamental rights are at stake”.

The judgment marked the latest setback in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s bid to “stop the boats” – one of his flagship pledges.

Mr Sunak has since declined to say when he will fulfil his promise of stopping small boat crossings on the Channel but denied it is on hold while the Rwanda policy is grounded by court challenges.

The Spectator Summer Party
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s bid to stop the small boat Channel crossings is one of his flagship pledges (Lucy North/PA)

Facing questions from senior MPs on Tuesday, Mr Sunak also denied he has no plan B if the Supreme Court does not overturn the ruling blocking the forceful removal of asylum seekers to Kigali.

Mr Sunak has also previously refused to guarantee the first flight to Rwanda would take off by the end of the year amid the ongoing legal battle.

Following the Court of Appeal ruling, Home Secretary Suella Braverman hit out at “phoney humanitarianism” hindering efforts to stop Channel crossings and claimed the system was “rigged against the British people”.

But Labour said the decision showed the Government’s efforts were “completely unravelling”.

The Rwandan Government said it took “issue” with the Court of Appeal’s decision and insisted it was “one of the safest countries in the world”.

More than 50,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government signed the multimillion-pound Rwanda deal over a year ago.

Under Supreme Court rules, Home Office lawyers need to first ask the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the Rwanda ruling, and if refused they are then given the chance to ask the Supreme Court directly.

If the Government is given the go-ahead to bring a Supreme Court appeal, lawyers for both sides will appear before up to five justices at the court in Westminster, with a further decision in writing to follow.

