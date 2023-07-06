Graduates from poor backgrounds earn 11% less than counterparts, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Graduates from poor backgrounds earn 11% less than counterparts, figures show

By Press Association
The figures looked at the pay of university graduates from the 2014-15 academic year (PA)
The figures looked at the pay of university graduates from the 2014-15 academic year (PA)

Graduates from the poorest parts of Scotland earn an average of 11% less than their more affluent counterparts five years after finishing their studies, figures show.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government on the earnings of university graduates show those from the most affluent backgrounds earn a median of £31,000, while those from the most impoverished areas pocket £27,400.

The figures looked at graduates from the 2014-15 academic year and their earnings in the 2020-21 tax year, showing a median earning of £29,900 per year for all students.

When broken down by the sex of the graduates, the figures also lay bare a bigger gap between men and women from more affluent backgrounds.

Median earnings for male graduates from the richest areas are £32,100, compared to £30,300 for women, while the gap is just £400 for those from the most deprived areas.

The difference in median earnings between those with a disability and without is £2,200, the figures also show.

Pam Duncan-Glancy, the Scottish Labour education spokeswoman, said the statistics show the “level of ingrained inequality that thousands of young people in Scotland face”.

She added: “It is clear to see that people from the most deprived backgrounds, women and disabled people are being held back and are earning less after they graduate than others.

“This is deeply unfair and it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that there is a level playing field for all – and the report out today shows that there is still so much work to be done.”

The statistics were released as UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced his party’s plans to boost education for poorer children at an event interrupted by climate protesters.

Ms Duncan-Glancy added: “That’s why today Keir Starmer outlined Labour’s mission to ensure that no child will be held back because of their background through measures such as closing tax loopholes for private schools, tackling gender, age and disability pay gaps, and supporting public services. Labour will improve life chances for everyone.

“Today I call on the SNP’s Education Secretary to work with Scottish Labour to make sure that every student in Scotland – regardless of their background and circumstances – is given a fair chance to succeed.”

