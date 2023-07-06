Cleverly: Safety of Britons being held abroad is Government’s ‘top priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cleverly: Safety of Britons being held abroad is Government’s ‘top priority’

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended the Foreign Office’s handling of Britons being detained or held hostage by hostile states (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has defended the Foreign Office’s handling of Britons being detained or held hostage by hostile states (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Foreign Secretary said the safety of British nationals overseas is a “top priority” for the UK Government after facing criticism from Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband.

Richard Ratcliffe, who fought a public campaign that involved two hunger strikes to have his wife freed from Iran, accused Foreign Office ministers of “refusing” to treat the issue of international hostage-taking seriously after it rejected recommendations designed to improve its response.

But James Cleverly, asked about Mr Ratcliffe’s remarks, said ministers act with the “best interest of the individuals at heart” and offered a “tailored” approach to dealing with detentions by hostile states.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British-Iranian national, was detained in Iran for six years after being accused of crimes against Tehran’s government in 2016.

The Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC), in its April report Stolen Years: Combatting State Hostage Diplomacy, condemned the Government’s handling of her case and that of British-Iranian dual national Anoosheh Ashoori.

The cross-party panel of MPs suggested after its inquiry that ministers create the post of director for arbitrary and complex detentions to aid its handling of international arrests of British nationals abroad.

But the Commons committee said ministers had rejected the recommendation.

Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chairwoman of the committee, has written to Mr Cleverly, stating that she found his department’s response “disappointing” and “defensive”.

In a joint response from Mr Ratcliffe and the family’s local Labour MP, Tulip Siddiq, the pair said elements of the Foreign Office’s response to the report were “utterly confounding and insulting”.

They said it “beggars belief” that, after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s experience in Tehran and the committee’s probe, the Government was “still refusing to take the issue seriously”.

Richard Ratcliffe comments
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her husband Richard Ratcliffe, who has criticised ministers for “refusing” to take the issue of state hostage-taking seriously (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Cleverly, however, defended the approach of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office when asked about the criticism directed at it on Thursday.

The Tory politician told PA news agency: “The UK takes as a top priority the safety of British nationals overseas, when people are in detention and with consular support.

“We act with professionalism and always with the best interest of the individuals at heart.

“That means that our response will always be tailored to the circumstances that we see, but it will always be a priority to make sure that British nationals are safe overseas.”

In its response to the Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Cleverly’s department ruled out establishing a dedicated official to deal with the international imprisonment of British citizens by hostile states.

It also denied that ministerial churn had delayed the resolution of state hostage-taking cases.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe questioned, upon her return to the UK, why it took five foreign secretaries more than six years to bring her home, with Liz Truss heading up the Foreign Office at the time of her release in 2022.

