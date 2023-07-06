UK announces new sanctions regime targeted at Iranian threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK announces new sanctions regime targeted at Iranian threats

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the new Iran sanctions regime in Parliament on Thursday (Leon Neal/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the new Iran sanctions regime in Parliament on Thursday (Leon Neal/PA)

The Foreign Secretary has announced greater powers for the UK to issue sanctions against Iran after the Government accused Tehran of attempts to kill British and UK-based individuals.

James Cleverly said the new sanctions regime will ensure there “can be no hiding place for those who seek to do us harm”.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Iran has increased its efforts to kill or kidnap individuals perceived to be enemies of the regime outside of Iran, including those based in the UK.

Since the start of 2022, the department said Britain had responded to more than 15 credible threats to kill or kidnap British or UK-based individuals by the Iranian regime.

FCDO officials said members of Tehran’s ruling elite had publicly called for the murder or capture of such individuals and in some cases had detained and harassed the individual’s families in Iran.

They said the Iranian intelligence services have developed close relationships with organised criminal gangs in the UK and across Europe to expand the capability of its networks.

A new sanctions regime, announced by the Foreign Secretary in Parliament on Thursday, is designed to give the UK greater powers to target Iran’s key decision makers and those acting on their behalf.

The regime will expand sanction powers by creating new criteria under which individuals and entities can be targeted.

Those people or groups involved in undermining peace, stability and security in the Middle East and internationally will be able to be sanctioned, the FCDO said.

The sanctions framework will look to punish those using and spreading weapons or weapons technologies from Iran, along with attempts by Tehran to undermine democracy and respect for the rule of law.

Other hostile activities towards the UK and its allies emanating from the Iranian regime, including threats to people, property or security, will also fall under the scope of fresh sanctions — which will be put forward in legislation due later this year — the FCDO declared.

Mr Cleverly in a statement said: “The Iranian regime is oppressing its own people, exporting bloodshed in Ukraine and the Middle East, and threatening to kill and kidnap on UK soil.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Dual British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran for six years (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Today the UK has sent a clear message to the regime — we will not tolerate this malign behaviour and we will hold you to account.

“Our new sanctions regime will help to ensure there can be no hiding place for those who seek to do us harm.”

He also told reporters: “What we have seen over the last 18 months is an unprecedented level of aggression from Iran, against people here in UK trying to silence dissenting voices.

“Now the Home Office and the security services are responsible for the protection of people here in the UK and we are taking action to support them to deter Iranian behaviour against people here.”

On Thursday in New York, the UK is set to lead international opposition to Iran’s weapons proliferation and nuclear escalation at the United Nations Security Council as part of its presidency in July.

Foreign Office officials said the UK has handed over extensive evidence to UN Security Council members demonstrating the Iranian regime continues to send weapons to the Houthis in Yemen and to Russia for use in Ukraine, in violation of the council’s restrictions.

The UK and its allies are expected to condemn what the FCDO labelled “malign behaviour” in the presence of the Iranian permanent representative to the UN, who is anticipated to attend the event.

The moves come as the UK ministers faced criticism at home for the response to a critical parliamentary report on the handling of hostage-taking of dual British nationals in Iran.

The Foreign Office has defended its performance but Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – who was detained by Tehran for six years, said its response to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee report showed the Government was “still refusing to take the issue seriously”.

More from The Courier

Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…