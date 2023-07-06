Labour not taking left-wing voters for granted, says Angela Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour not taking left-wing voters for granted, says Angela Rayner

By Press Association
Deputy Labour party leader Angela Rayner made her comments on an LBC phone-in (James Manning/PA)
Deputy Labour party leader Angela Rayner made her comments on an LBC phone-in (James Manning/PA)

Labour is not taking left-wing voters for granted, the party’s deputy leader has said, after criticism of its policy offer.

Angela Rayner insisted that Labour would provide an alternative to the Conservative Party on issues such as workers’ rights.

It follows recent criticism that, under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, the party has sidelined left-wing candidates seeking to contest the next election for Labour.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell claimed this week that the Labour leadership was attempting to “destroy” the left of the party, while Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, accused it of conducting a “purge”.

Industrial strikes
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has been critical of Labour’s treatment of left-wing candidates (James Manning/PA)

Mr Lynch told ITV’s Peston programme that his union, which is not affiliated to Labour, would be lobbying to ensure a Starmer government was not “a bland version of the Tory party”.

Ms Rayner, facing a question from an LBC caller who expressed concern about an alleged “flirtation with the right” by Sir Keir, said: “No, we’re not taking your vote for granted or your despising of the Tories.

“Actually, there is quite a lot of people, even people who voted Tory, who are, shall we say, less than impressed with the Conservatives at the moment.

“And we are not relying on anyone to then just use that to say, ‘Well, we’ll vote Labour’.

“I think we’ve got a very inspirational plan.”

Sir Keir’s deputy pointed to her future-of-work plan — designed to boost job security and end fire-and-rehire practices — and Labour’s house-building programme as signs of the party’s commitment to working people.

Protesters and Sir Keir Starmer
Demonstrators interrupt Sir Keir Starmer during the launch of the party’s plan to break down barriers to opportunity (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said the party could not be “everything to all people” and it would have to be “pragmatic” if voters put Labour into power for the first time in almost 20 years.

“We have to be clear about what we inherit if we’re lucky enough to get elected — a very difficult economic situation – so we can’t do everything we want to do immediately, but I can promise we will change Britain for the better,” Ms Rayner said during the radio call-in.

Sir Keir was interrupted during a key speech on Thursday by protesters accusing him of scaling back plans to borrow £28 billion a year to invest in green jobs and industry.

He has had to defend binning a number of his party leadership pledges, including his promise to scrap tuition fees and watering down a commitment to nationalise public services.

Ms Rayner told LBC it remains Labour policy to bring the railways under central government control if it wins power.

The former care worker also branded a group of right-wing Tories “idiots” for proposing curbs to a scheme allowing migrant workers to fill social care vacancies.

In 2021/22, the care sector recorded 165,000 unfilled vacancies.

The New Conservatives group, made up of MPs elected since the Brexit referendum, published a report on Tuesday recommending that ministers close temporary visa schemes for care workers as part of a wider bid to cut net migration levels, which stood at more than 600,000 last year.

Asked about the proposal, which has been backed by Tory party vice-chairman Lee Anderson, Ms Rayner said: “I think it is complete nuts.

“I think they have absolutely no idea, haven’t got a Scooby-Doo (clue), about what actually happens on the front line of our care sector, our NHS and most of our public services, the key workers that we have every single day who are from all different walks of life, who keep us going.

“I think idiots that go round saying that we don’t need them in our care sector need to get (out of) their ivory tower and get out there and see what is happening on the ground.”

More from The Courier

Scott Allan playing for Arbroath FC in Ricky Little's testimonial game at Gayfield.
Scott Allan 'looking sharp' for Arbroath as boss Dick Campbell praises playmaker's will to…
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree has died. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's 'living' Christmas tree dies after 9 months
Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
After he retired as a Black Watch officer, Captain Tom Graham, became commandant at Cultybraggan training camp at Comrie then Barry Buddon near Carnoustie.
Tom Graham obituary: Fifer and dad-of-four who enjoyed remarkable military career
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…