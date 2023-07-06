Just Stop Oil ‘vital’ says Dale Vince as sports fans are backed to intervene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil ‘vital’ says Dale Vince as sports fans are backed to intervene

By Press Association
A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 after throwing confetti on to the grass during Katie Boulter’s first-round match against Daria Saville on Wednesday (PA)
Sports fans have been backed by a Home Office minister to intervene against protesters as a funder of the Just Stop Oil environmental group insisted its activists’ actions are “vital”.

Events have been told to put more stewards and injunctions in place to prevent disruption from protesters as policing minister Chris Philp backed spectators acting to “protect the event they’re watching”.

Mr Philp’s comments came after Just Stop Oil supporters twice halted the tennis at Wimbledon.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day One – Lord’s
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during the Ashes test match at Lord’s (PA)

The incidents at the All England Club followed a string of protests at high-profile sporting events including the Lord’s Ashes test – where one pitch invader was carried off the playing field by England player Jonny Bairstow.

Dale Vince, the founder of Ecotricity and a prominent financial backer of Just Stop Oil, said the protests are necessary to highlight climate change’s “greater harm”.

Mr Philp backed fans getting involved if their events are targeted.

Asked if he would “do a Bairstow”, he told Times Radio: “I think it’s reasonable for people to try and protect the event they’re watching. Obviously, nobody should do anything dangerous or hurt anyone.”

But he said they should not go as far as Bairstow by manhandling protesters.

“I think there are marshals and there are stewards whose job it is to do that and of course the police are there as well,” he said.

The campaign targeting flagship events led to Home Secretary Suella Braverman calling sports chiefs in for a meeting to discuss the response.

Mr Philp said: “We’d like to see obviously those sporting organisations like Wimbledon increase the number of marshals and stewards.

“They have to be more careful about checking people coming into sporting events and react really quickly when something happens.”

He said ministers “strongly encourage” the use of the courts to seek orders banning particular actions during sporting events.

“At the meeting yesterday we had with sporting leaders, we encouraged the use of injunctions because that allows for a much more severe criminal penalty if the injunction gets breached,” he said.

Just Stop Oil protests
Dale Vince is a prominent backer of Just Stop Oil (PA)

Mr Vince defended Just Stop Oil’s actions.

He told BBC’s Question Time programme: “If you look at Wimbledon yesterday, rain stopped play more than the protesters did.

“The protest is vital.”

He added: “If you look at what’s happening in the climate crisis, we are creating more rain, more events of rain and intense rain, so this is the climate coming home to roost in sporting events.”

Asked if he supports the protests, Mr Vince said: “There is a greater harm going on in the world.”

