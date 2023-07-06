Universities must protect minority students – Welby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities must protect minority students – Welby

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury speaking in the House of Lords (House of Lords/UK Parliament)
Universities should have their funding cut if they fail to protect students from minority backgrounds, the Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested.

The Most Rev Justin Welby made the comments amid a series of free speech rows on campuses.

He said there is no right not to be offended, but “everyone has the right not to be abused”.

Speaking at a Board of Deputies of British Jews event at the Bevis Marks synagogue in central London, he said he is in favour of a “carrot and stick” approach in protecting minorities.

The archbishop said there should be “serious consequences” for the funding, authority and recognition of universities which fail to protect students from minority backgrounds.

Vice-chancellors should be rewarded when they protect students, he added.

Mr Welby said: “No-one is entitled not to be offended – but everyone has the right not to be abused.”

He also reiterated his personal commitment to tackling antisemitism, telling the event the Church “unquestionably has a disgusting, shameful and horrendous history with the Jewish people in the early Middle Ages”.

He went on: “I’ve always said that antisemitism is the root of all racism and the absolute foundation of all racism in our societies.

“If it’s permissible to hate Jews, it’s permissible to hate all others who are different to ourselves.”

In recent years, ministers have criticised universities for failing to do more to stop students “no-platforming” controversial speakers.

Kathleen Stock Oxford Union speech
Professor Kathleen Stock speaking at the Oxford Union (Oxford Union Society)

Earlier this year, students at the University of Oxford tried to block Professor Kathleen Stock addressing its debating society because of her views on transgender people.

She stepped down from her role as a philosophy professor at the University of Sussex in 2021 following a backlash from students opposed to her views on transgender rights.

Powers to prevent speakers being “cancelled” by universities are set to become law in the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act which would allow universities to be sued for infringing on speakers rights.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our newly passed Freedom of Speech Act will make sure that universities promote free speech and that those who have their free speech rights unlawfully restricted on campus can seek redress.

“There is nothing in this legislation which gives anyone the right to harass, intimidate or spread hate speech.”

