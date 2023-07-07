Board games may boost maths skills in young children – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Board games may boost maths skills in young children – study

By Press Association
Board games may boost math ability in young children, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Board games like Monopoly and Snakes and Ladders – which are based on numbers – could make young children better at maths, new research suggests.

The games are already known to enhance learning and development, including reading and literacy.

But the new study suggests that for three to nine-year-olds, the format of number-based board games helps to improve counting, addition, and the ability to recognise if a number is higher or lower than another.

Researchers say children benefit from programmes – or interventions – where they play board games a few times a week supervised by a teacher or another trained adult.

Lead author Dr Jaime Balladares, from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, in Santiago, Chile, said: “Board games enhance mathematical abilities for young children.

“Using board games can be considered a strategy with potential effects on basic and complex maths skills.

“Board games can easily be adapted to include learning objectives related to mathematical skills or other domains.”

The new study aimed to compile the available evidence on the effects of board games on children, and the researchers set out to investigate the scale of the effects of physical board games in promoting learning in young children.

The findings are based on a review of 19 studies published from 2000 onwards involving children aged from three to nine years.

All except one study focused on the relationship between board games and mathematical skills.

All of the children in the studies received special board game sessions, which took place on average twice a week for 20 minutes over one-and-a-half months.

The sessions were led by adults including teachers, therapists, and parents.

In some of the 19 studies, children were grouped into either the number board game or to a board game that did not focus on numeracy skills.

The children’s maths skills were assessed before and after the intervention sessions that were designed to encourage skills such as counting out loud.

Success was rated according to four categories including basic numeric competency such as the ability to name numbers, and basic number comprehension.

The other categories were deepened number comprehension – where a child can accurately add and subtract – and interest in mathematics.

The findings, published in the journal Early Years, suggest that maths skills improved significantly after the sessions among children for more than half (52%) of the tasks looked at.

In nearly a third (32%) of cases, children in the intervention groups gained better results than those who did not play the board games.

Dr Balladares concluded: “Future studies should be designed to explore the effects that these games could have on other cognitive and developmental skills.

“An interesting space for the development of intervention and assessment of board games should open up in the next few years, given the complexity of games and the need to design more and better games for educational purposes.”

Board games may boost math ability in young children, research suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
