PM has not seen ‘rejected’ Home Office emergency migration brake paper — No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

PM has not seen ‘rejected’ Home Office emergency migration brake paper — No 10

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not aware of migration proposals put forward to his predecessor, No 10 said (Susannah Ireland/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not aware of migration proposals put forward to his predecessor, No 10 said (Susannah Ireland/PA)

Rishi Sunak is unaware of Home Office emergency brake proposals on migration which were reportedly rejected by his predecessor, No 10 has suggested.

The Sun reported that the Home Office had drawn up a policy document which suggested ministers could cap entry visas, raise fees and increase salary thresholds in a bid to meet the Conservative 2019 manifesto pledge to reduce overall migration.

The newspaper said it was former prime minister Liz Truss who rejected the proposals.

Downing Street, asked whether Mr Sunak could revisit the measures, said the Prime Minister had “introduced the toughest ever action” to curb the numbers of people legally arriving into Britain.

Net migration into the UK hit a new record high of 606,000 last year, driven by people from non-European Union countries arriving for work, study and humanitarian reasons.

In anticipation of the new figures, Mr Sunak’s administration announced restrictions on most overseas students being able to bring their families and other dependents over to the UK with them as a way of cutting the numbers.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman pointed out that it was not Mr Sunak who dismissed the so-called emergency brake.

The No 10 official, asked what Mr Sunak thought about the proposals, said: “I’m not sure he has seen proposals from under a previous prime minister.

“For his part, he looked at the issue of net migration and introduced the toughest ever action to reduce migration by removing the right for most international students to bring family members.

“We think the plan that we introduced struck the right balance between significantly reducing net migration numbers but also ensuring we can grow our economy.”

Murdoch annual party
Former prime minister Liz Truss reportedly rejected the Home Office’s emergency brake proposals (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Whitehall source, quoted by The Sun, said the emergency brake was “just sitting there gathering dust”.

“The Treasury had kittens about it but if ministers actually wanted to get the numbers down, here is how they could,” the source told the newspaper.

A source close to Ms Truss said Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister had her own plan for cutting incoming numbers but did not comment on whether she rejected the Home Office brake concept.

“Liz has always been sceptical about top-down targets of any kind,” the source told the PA news agency.

“Her intention was to reduce the net migration numbers by limiting the number of dependants overseas students could bring with them and raising the salary threshold applied to those wanting to come from overseas to work here.

“These measures would have significantly reduced the numbers.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced in May that new restrictions would be applied to international students studying in the UK.

Due to be applied from January, the measures will ban overseas students, apart from postgraduates on research programmes, from obtaining visas for their dependents.

Some 136,000 visas were granted to dependants of sponsored students in 2022, an increase from 16,000 in 2019 when the Tory election manifesto committed the party to reducing net migration by using post-Brexit controls.

Following the UK’s divorce from Brussels, Britain is able to set its own migration policy, with free movement with the EU ended.

The emergency brake reports come after a group of right-wing Tory MPs put forward proposals designed to assist the Government in meeting its manifesto pledge on migration.

The New Conservatives, made up of MPs elected since the Brexit vote and backed by party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, recommended ministers close temporary visa schemes for care workers and cap the number of refugees resettling in the UK at 20,000.

Separately, Mr Sunak’s administration is looking to crack down on the numbers of people arriving in Britain through unauthorised routes using its Illegal Migration Bill.

The flagship legislation, which is designed to address the crisis of small boats of migrants crossing the English Channel, is due back in the Commons on Tuesday following its mauling by peers in the House of Lords.

More from The Courier

Dozens of dead birds in Angus spark fears of new avian flu outbreak
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan can't wait to get started at Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
New Arbroath striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan reveals the story behind No 62 shirt number as…
Chickens
Aberfeldy gamekeeper's plea to dog owners after 12 chickens killed
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Boy, 12, fled after being approached by man in Arbroath
Arbroath residents feared the rubbish would attract rats. Image: Emma Mooney
Arbroath residents hit out at 'health hazard' overflowing bins
Dale Smith (third from left) fulfilled his father's dying wish by unveiling a memorial plaque at Arbroath harbour in 2022. Image: Supplied
Great-grandson of tragic Arbroath fisherman may cut RNLI from will over 'shameful' town station…
The Ferry Road right-of-way could soon re-open. Image: Google Maps
Council planning approval could unlock re-opening of Monifieth right of way
Andrii winning his award with Gordon Robertson (left) and Sally Magnusson (right). Photo: Lewis Houghton.
Dundee-based Ukrainian refugee wins Volunteer of the Year
SNP demand to decriminalise drugs for personal use immediately blocked by Downing Street
Fife farmer Jimmy Robertson has died aged 88.
Jimmy Robertson: Daughter's tribute to Fife farmer haunted by face of Luftwaffe pilot