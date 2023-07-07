Court of Session rejects call for judicial review of pub legislation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Court of Session rejects call for judicial review of pub legislation

By Press Association
The Tied Pubs (Scotland) Bill was passed in 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Court of Session has rejected a petition for judicial review of a Bill designed to ensure tenants are not locked into unfair deals in brewery-owned pubs.

The Tied Pubs (Scotland) Bill was passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament more than two years ago, after being proposed by Scottish Labour MSP Neil Bibby.

The legislation will appoint an independent adjudicator for the sector and mandate the creation of a statutory pubs code.

Currently, there are 750 tied pubs in Scotland, with some tenants forced as part of their deal to only buy beer and other goods from their landlord, although some tenants are able to pay less than market value in rent for the premises they run.

But three pub-owning companies: Greene King, Punch Taverns and Hawthorn Leisure Limited; sought a judicial review at the Court of Session, claiming it was outwith the legislative competence of Holyrood.

The petitioners claimed the Bill infringed on their property rights under the European Convention on Human Rights and that tied pub contracts were a reserved matter.

A decision in December rejected the petition and an appeal – the decision on which was announced on Friday – upheld the initial decision.

Responding to the decision, small business minister Richard Lochhead said: “I welcome the Court of Session’s decision to uphold Lord Harrower’s judgment refusing the petition for judicial review of the Act.

“We remain fully committed to implementing the Act as soon as possible to ensure a fair and balanced relationship between pub companies and tenants.

“Work on implementation is well underway.”

A spokesperson for the participating pub companies said: “We are extremely disappointed with this decision and maintain there remains no evidence to support the introduction of this wholly unnecessary legislation, with the proposed pubs code legislation seeking to fix a problem that doesn’t exist in the midst of a profound economic crisis.

“Our decision to appeal was based on receiving further legal opinion that highlighted potential issues in the original ruling.

“We will now fully consider our response to this outcome whilst aiming to work constructively with the Scottish Government in a number of areas to try to mitigate the acute cost pressures facing all pubs at this time.”

