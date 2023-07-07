Biden to ‘compare notes’ with Sunak on Ukrainian fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden to ‘compare notes’ with Sunak on Ukrainian fightback

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden will meet Rishi Sunak and the King (PA)
US President Joe Biden will meet Rishi Sunak and the King (PA)

Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns over the peace process in Northern Ireland and discuss the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia with Rishi Sunak when they meet next week.

The US President will meet the Prime Minister in London and with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday before heading to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

In their fifth meeting in as many months, the White House said Mr Biden will “compare notes” with Mr Sunak on their support for Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield.

But Mr Biden, who has previously spoken of wanting to ensure the “Brits didn’t screw around” in Northern Ireland, is also likely to discuss post-Brexit tensions.

National Security Council senior director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, told reporters: “He remains very focused on working in partnership with the UK, with Ireland and continuing to ensure peace in and prosperity and stability in the broader region.

“I would imagine those would be the general range of topics that they would discuss and Northern Ireland is certainly an issue that the President regularly talks about with his British counterpart.”

Mr Biden will also attend a climate finance mobilisation forum, focused on supporting developing countries, while in the UK.

Joe Biden visit to the UK
The King with Mr Biden (PA)

Both men will join their Nato allies in Vilnius on Tuesday, when there will be discussions on Ukraine’s membership bid.

Ms Sloat said: “Given that they are meeting the day before – both leaders will be flying to Vilnius – I would imagine that this will be an opportunity for them to touch base on developments in discussions heading into the summit in Vilnius.

“It will be an opportunity for them to compare notes on both of our support for Ukraine and their ongoing efforts on the battlefield.”

