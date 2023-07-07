MPs call for better aftercare for women who have traumatic births

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MPs call for better aftercare for women who have traumatic births

By Press Association
Tory MP Theo Clarke has called for better aftercare (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Tory MP Theo Clarke has called for better aftercare (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

MPs have called for greater support for women dealing with traumatic births after a Conservative shared her “terrifying” experience.

Theo Clarke, the MP for Stafford, told The Times the care after two hours of surgery without general anaesthetic for a serious tear while giving birth to her first child Arabella was “complete pandemonium”.

“It was definitely the most terrifying experience of my entire life,” she said.

“I thought I was going to die.”

The MP said she was subjected to “totally unacceptable behaviour” at Royal Stoke University Hospital, including being told “not my baby, not my problem” after pressing the call button for help.

“I don’t want any mum to go through what I had and be lying in bed and pressing the emergency button saying you need help and it’s not coming,” she told the newspaper.

Ms Clarke did praise the team who carried out the surgery and her midwives, but was calling for better aftercare.

Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips said she had to have a transfusion after her first birth and was placed in intensive care after her second.

“I agree we should look at how we deal with birth trauma. Like with violence against women I’m always shocked that the amount of trauma women are expected to endure isn’t zero,” she said.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt tweeted: “Sometimes the biggest difference you can make is because of something you’ve been through.

“Very proud of @theodoraclarke for doing this. Privilege to have met the doctor who saved her life.”

The Birth Trauma Association charity says around 20,000 women a year develop postnatal traumatic stress disorder and that as many as 200,000 may feel traumatised by childbirth.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns said she will be joining a new all-party parliamentary group Ms Clarke is setting up to push for change.

Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Jo Gideon tweeted: “It is brave of Theo to share the details of her personal trauma in order to improve standards within maternity provision. She has my full support.”

More from The Courier

Diego Pineda has agreed to join Dundee.
Dundee sign Mexican forward Diego Pineda after Antonio Portales recommendation
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop
Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
A92 closed after tractor crashed into ditch near Letham
Tory MP Theo Clarke has called for better aftercare (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
MPs call for better aftercare for women who have traumatic births
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…