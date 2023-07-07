Richard Sharp speaks out after resignation: BBC chair is a ‘target’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Sharp speaks out after resignation: BBC chair is a ‘target’

By Press Association
Richard Sharp gave up the BBC chairman role after being found to breach public appointments rules (DCMS)
Richard Sharp gave up the BBC chairman role after being found to breach public appointments rules (DCMS)

Richard Sharp has said in an interview following his resignation as BBC chairman that the position is a “target” and whoever holds it is “vulnerable”.

The former Goldman Sachs banker left the role after a report found he breached the rules around public appointments following an introduction which led to then-prime minister Boris Johnson getting an £800,000 loan guarantee.

He has since been replaced by acting BBC chairwoman Dame Elan Closs Stephens, who started last month and will be in the interim position for 12 months or until a new permanent chairperson has been appointed.

Mr Sharp told the Daily Telegraph’s Chopper’s Politics podcast: “When there was a Labour supporting chair, there’s a target. It’s a sufficiently important institution that who ever is the chair is vulnerable.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

He also said that he would tell someone going for the job to “make sure you and your family know what you’re getting into”.

Mr Sharp said there had been an increase in “anger-tainment” which features “ad hominem attacks” to drive traffic to news websites.

The Conservative party donor also said he thinks the next chair of the BBC should not be disqualified for political connections or donations to a political party.

He added: “In the recruitment process, they need to assure themselves that the chairperson will take as a primary objective the strength of the BBC as an independent organisation and should behave in an impartial manner.”

Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting chair of the BBC
Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been appointed as the acting chairwoman of the BBC (BBC)

Mr Sharp was also asked about the connection to Canadian businessman – and distant relation of Mr Johnson – Sam Blyth, who had offered to help the then-prime minister with his financial troubles.

He said: “I look back at it and think, ‘God, what a bloody idiot’.”

Mr Sharp also discussed freelancers and impartiality at the BBC saying it was “something that needed to be addressed”.

Former footballer turned pundit Gary Lineker was taken off Match Of The Day earlier this year after comparing the Government’s language used to promote its asylum proposals to 1930s Germany on Twitter.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Gary Lineker was taken off Match Of The Day earlier this year (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lineker returned to air and the BBC said it would have a review of the corporation’s social media guidelines on impartiality.

Mr Sharp, who was appointed in early 2021, announced he would step down as chair in April this year when he was over halfway into his four-year term.

He said at the time he had acted in “good faith” and had the “best of intentions” after an inquiry by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC.

The former BBC chairman said: “Mr Heppinstall’s view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states very clearly that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment.

“Indeed, I have always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material, which the facts he lays out substantiate.”

