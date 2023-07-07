Hunt downplays tax cuts odds, conceding calming inflation is tougher than feared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt downplays tax cuts odds, conceding calming inflation is tougher than feared

By Press Association
Jeremy Hunt’s comments will not soothe Tory MPs clamouring for tax cuts (Jordan Pettit/PA)
A major package of tax cuts this autumn was growing less likely as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled the pledge to halve inflation was proving harder than expected.

Mr Hunt warned he must “double down” on high prices and cannot take actions that would “pump billions of additional demand” into the economy.

Failing to cut taxes will alarm Tory MPs who have been pressing for a pre-election giveaway in the Autumn Statement to help drive economic growth and curry favour with voters.

Rishi Sunak set halving inflation to about 5% by the end of the year as one of his five priorities for the nation but it has stubbornly remained at 8.7%.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Hunt said achieving that promise was “going to be more challenging than we thought”.

“We will not countenance tax cuts if they make the battle against inflation harder,” he said.

“If we were to pump billions of pounds of additional demand into the economy when inflation is already too high, that would mean fiscal policy working against monetary policy.”

With the Conservatives trailing Labour in the polls, the Prime Minister wants to cut taxes before the next election.

But time is running out with one due before the end of January 2025.

Mr Hunt was also standing firm on not giving public sector pay increases large enough to fuel inflation, by his estimation.

The Times reported that Cabinet ministers are privately pushing Mr Sunak to accept the rises recommended by the independent pay review bodies, with the Prime Minister having hinted he could dismiss hikes believed to be about 6%.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were said to be among those lobbying Mr Sunak to accept them.

On Monday, Mr Hunt will announce measures he hopes will grow the economy by making UK stock markets more appealing to firms seeking to float their businesses.

In a speech at London’s Mansion House, he will detail plans to simplify the rules for buying and selling shares and deliver higher returns for investors.

He will also announce a vision for a new kind of stock exchange allowing private companies to access markets without floating.

Mr Hunt said: “These common-sense changes are grasping our newfound Brexit freedoms to simplify the rulebook – making it easier than ever for firms to research, raise funds, and float their business.”

