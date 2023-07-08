Sunak says unaffordable pay rises are ‘short-sighted’ amid Cabinet pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak says unaffordable pay rises are ‘short-sighted’ amid Cabinet pressure

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak was facing pressure over public sector pay (Lucy North/PA)
Rishi Sunak was facing pressure over public sector pay (Lucy North/PA)

Rishi Sunak insisted giving unaffordable pay rises would be “short-sighted” as he faces pressure from Cabinet ministers to accept the recommendations of pay review bodies.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday he could only give public sector pay rises that abide by his principles of “fairness, affordability and responsibility”.

Mr Sunak and his Government had spent much of the last year arguing that they had to abide by the recommendations from the independent bodies during a wave of strikes.

Jeremy Hunt
The Chancellor said tackling inflation is ‘going to be more challenging than we thought’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

But now struggling to fulfil his pledge to halve the rate of inflation this year the Prime Minister said “no decisions have been made” on whether to abide by the proposals.

“It would be incredibly short-sighted of the Government to do something that might sound great today but ultimately just make the inflation problem worse for everybody in the long run,” he told broadcasters during a by-election campaign stop in Selby.

“So that’s what we’ll be guided by, we want to be fair, we want things that are affordable and responsible.”

He said we are “working incredibly hard, night and day, to bring inflation down”, but warned it requires “difficult decisions”.

“Ultimately if we don’t do that it will just make the situation worse and it will last for longer, that’s not going to do anyone any good,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be the right kind of Prime Minister if I took the easy course. I’m going to do the right long-term thing for the country and that means bringing inflation down.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation to around 5% by the end of the year (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

The Times reported that Mr Sunak is facing private pressure to accept the rises set out by the pay review bodies, with a range of recommendations believed to centre on around 6%.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were said to be among those lobbying Mr Sunak to accept them.

Jeremy Hunt has warned he must “double down” on high prices and cannot take actions that would “pump billions of pounds of additional demand” into the economy as he appeared to rule out major tax cuts this autumn.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Chancellor said achieving that promise was “going to be more challenging than we thought”.

The Prime Minister has pledged to halve inflation to about 5% by the end of the year as one of his five priorities for the nation but it has stubbornly remained at 8.7%.

More from The Courier

Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's winner. Image: David Young.
3 Dundee talking points as Ireland trip comes to an end with Luke McCowan…
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Lainey Harvey
Police appeal for teenager missing from Dundee
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White
The Premier store on Dundee's Dens Road
Emergency services attend shop fire on Dundee's Dens Road
Path along the Tay.
Exploring the Fiddler's Path - around the banks of the Tay - in Dunkeld
The alleged assault was on a path at Boblingen Way, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson.
Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger 'cupped' boy's privates on Glenrothes cycle path
Dundee manager Tony Docherty and assistant Stuart Taylor (left) have been putting their team through their paces at Johnstown Estate Hotel in Ireland. Images: SNS and George Cran/DCT.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee's Ireland training base and the 'massive' benefit behind pre-season trips
Sanna House has a home office in the garden that could also be a self-contained cottage. Image: Savills.
Beautiful rural home in Angus designed by its architect owner
Camper van life can be a joy – but can also become a bit of a bumpy ride. Pictured: Allan Gray and his dog Brodie in Pitlochry; and Janek Mamino's camper in the Highlands.
Van life: Is living in a camper van the ultimate hippy dream?