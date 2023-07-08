Protester condemned for trying to disrupt George Osborne’s wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Protester condemned for trying to disrupt George Osborne’s wedding

By Press Association
A woman believed to be a Just Stop Oil protester throws orange confetti over former chancellor George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A woman believed to be a Just Stop Oil protester throws orange confetti over former chancellor George Osborne and his wife Thea Rogers (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A protester has attempted to disrupt the wedding of former chancellor George Osborne to his long-term partner by throwing orange confetti at them as they left the church following the service.

The woman ambushed Mr Osborne, 52, and his new bride Thea Rogers, 40, outside the 14th Century St Mary’s Church in the Somerset village of Bruton and quickly fled smiling after being approached by security.

Environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil, renowned for its disruptive stunts, retweeted a video of the incident, saying: “You look good in orange George Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds.”

The tweet was condemned by former home secretary Priti Patel, who accused Just Stop Oil of being “shameful, attention seeking, disrespectful low life”.

Around 200 people, including a string of well-known politicians and journalists, attended the wedding amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests.

Among the guests attending were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

Also present were Lord Hague and his wife Ffion, former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex-governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney, as well as Labour heavyweight Ed Balls and his wife Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary.

As well as politicians there were a host of well-known journalists.

They included Today Programme host Nick Robinson, former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, ex-BBC correspondent Jon Sopel, former Sky News political editor Adam Boulton with his wife Anji Hunter, an adviser in Downing Street under Sir Tony Blair, and Mariella Frostrup.

Mr Osborne was not seen arriving at the church ahead of the service, but Ms Rogers walked through the churchyard to claps from well-wishers.

Among the wedding guests for former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Among the wedding guests for former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The service, which lasted nearly an hour, included music from Beethoven’s Ode To Joy and Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem.

After the smiling couple, who have two children together and own property in Bruton, emerged from the church as the bells rang, to pose for photographs.

Suddenly a smartly dressed woman walked up to the newlyweds and showered them with orange confetti from a Union flag paper bag.

Mr Osborne looked behind him as she approached the couple before throwing the confetti over the groom.

The grey-haired woman, in a floral dress and pale coloured jacket, emptied the bag of confetti near the couple before she left after being spoken to by two men.

They looked puzzled, but did not appear to speak to the woman, who fled quickly when approached by journalists.

The orange confetti appeared to be similar to that scattered by Just Stop Oil protesters at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

As guests left the church, they lined up outside to cheer and throw confetti at the newly married couple as they walked down the path to their wedding car.

There were claps and cheers as the newly married couple left the church (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
There were claps and cheers as the newly married couple left the church (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The couple’s wedding comes amid a riddle over an email sent earlier this week to many of the invited wedding guests as well as some journalists.

After quitting the House of Commons, Mr Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.

The town of Bruton has been dubbed “the Notting Hill of the West” due to the number of celebrities living there.

More from The Courier

Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only. No commercial use without prior written consent of the AELTC. Still image use only - no moving images to emulate broadcast. No superimposing or removal of sponsor/ad logos.
First round Wimbledon tennis success for Dundee-born Charlie Robertson,16
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof
Large emergency response descended on High Street in Cowdenbeath early on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Three arrested and two hospitalised after Cowdenbeath disturbance ends with police pursuit in Kirkcaldy
Missing Dundee teenager, Lainey Harvey, has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dundee teenager, 15, traced safe and well by police
Image shows Rachel White, from Kinross. Rachel is wearing a white shirt and standing with her back to the camera looking over her right shoulder.
Q&A: Getting to know Kinross-born singer Rachel White