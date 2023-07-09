Labour ‘confident’ of hitting £28bn green pledge after U-turn criticisms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labour ‘confident’ of hitting £28bn green pledge after U-turn criticisms

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted she is “confident” Labour would hit its pledge of spending £28 billion a year on green initiatives within a first term in government.

The party has angered its most climate-conscious supporters by watering down the pledge to borrow the sum to invest to tackle the environmental crisis.

Ms Reeves argued that the financial situation had worsened since making the commitment following Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget.

A set-piece speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this week was interrupted by protesters accusing him of U-turning on the policy.

But Ms Reeves insisted she expects they would ramp up green spending to £28 billion by the end of a first Parliament if Labour wins the next general election.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We’re confident we can get there.

“We’re committed to it but it’s subject to our fiscal rules.

“All of our plans will be built on a rock of economic and fiscal responsibility. Labour will not play fast and loose with the public finances.”

Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Reeves outlined in 2021 her green posterity plan to promptly after a Labour general election win spend billions on investing more in projects such as wind power and carbon capture.

But she now argues her fiscal rules – that debt must be falling as a share of national income after five years – are “non-negotiable”.

Ms Reeves attempted to paint the Labour Party as the “only choice” for home ownership after accusing the Tories of having “broken” the housing market.

But as she also tried to bill her side as the ones being financially responsible, she insisted an injection of public spending was not needed to build houses.

“This isn’t about spending taxpayers’ money: this is about unblocking the planning system,” she told Kuenssberg.

Ms Reeves disputed a report in the Sunday Times that her tax and spending policies would follow the Conservatives’ until growth returns.

“They’re not on the same track,” she told the BBC. “But I am absolutely committed to fiscal discipline.”

Opinion poll tracker.
(PA Graphics)

Labour has been flying high in the polls as the Tories struggle after 13 years of rule that have seen their popularity pummelled by issues including Boris Johnson’s partygate scandal.

But Ms Reeves, a former chess champion, deployed an analogy from the chequered board to warn against complacency in thinking Labour will win the general election expected next year.

“We’re a rook ahead after about 30 moves but we’re playing an opponent that usually beats us. So this is not in the bag,” she said.

More from The Courier

Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel
Grainger Street fire
Flames burst through roof in devastating Lochgelly building fire
The nursery building is currently being upgraded. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Building work at Fintry nursery in Dundee causes 'significant risk of harm' to children
Burntisland Highland Games
Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed