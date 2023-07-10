Ken Clarke: Doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ken Clarke: Doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option

By Press Association
Conservative MP Ken Clarke said no one has 'advanced an alternative' to the Rwanda scheme (PA)
Conservative MP Ken Clarke said no one has ‘advanced an alternative’ to the Rwanda scheme (PA)

Former home secretary Ken Clarke has said Britain must act on illegal migration as he called on people to “give the Rwanda scheme a chance to work”.

Last month in the House of Lords, Mr Clarke backed the “extraordinary” small boats law and has reconfirmed his position as the Illegal Migration Bill is set for its third reading on Monday afternoon.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Clarke said while he has advocated the benefits that migrants bring to Britain, “doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option”.

He said: “Importantly, in all the debate about the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill, no one has advanced an alternative.

“I have listened keenly for an idea of how else we might deal with the mounting problem of irregular migration, but answer has come there none.”

The flagship legislation passed through the House of Commons but has met fierce opposition in the Lords.

It aims to ensure those who arrive in the UK without permission will be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

Mr Clarke said he is not making his comments out of “slavish loyalty” and he has not always been an admirer of the Government.

But he lauded the Government’s approach to welcoming in Ukrainians and people from Hong Kong.

He said: “We are not becoming a walled-in, closed country. That is a good British contribution to a tremendous problem for the whole of the Western World.

“Everyone knows that (illegal migration) is a huge problem, and that, if we cannot find a solution, people will die in the Channel in considerable numbers by taking risks as they come here.”

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel in May (Gareth Fulle/ PA)

It comes as 1,070 migrants crossed the Channel in 13 boats on Friday and in seven boats on Saturday, according to Home Office figures.

That takes the provisional total for the year so far to over 12,500 people.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been fighting to get her central policy of forcibly removing unauthorised arrivals to Rwanda off the ground after it was blocked by appeal judges.

The Government has lodged a bid to take its legal battle to the Supreme Court.

