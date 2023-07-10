Ukraine and Nato on the agenda as Biden meets Sunak at No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ukraine and Nato on the agenda as Biden meets Sunak at No 10

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets US President Joe Biden outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Downing Street for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak which could include discussions on cluster munitions and Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.

The American leader will then head to Windsor Castle for tea and talks on the climate crisis with the King.

There was a heavy security presence in Whitehall ahead of Mr Biden’s arrival.

President Biden visit to the UK
US President Joe Biden arrives in Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

The talks kick off a busy day for the president, who is making a layover in London on the way to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

It comes after he defended the “difficult” decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak responded by saying Britain “discourages” their use as one of 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs, but No 10 would not say whether he will raise the issue on Monday.

The White House said the two men will “compare notes” on the Ukrainian counter-offensive as it makes slow but steady progress in driving out the Russian forces.

Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said the talks will be a “continuation of a long-running conversation”.

“They will have the chance to compare notes going into the Vilnius summit to talk about the issues on the agenda in Vilnius, to talk about progress in the war in Ukraine, and, of course, to talk about a range of other issues from China to climate to technology to artificial intelligence”, he said.

President Biden visit to the UK
The meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden is their fifth in as many months (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Nato summit is likely to see wrangling over Ukraine’s path to membership of the alliance.

Though all allies at the summit in Vilnius on Tuesday agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a move which would pull the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the US is seen as most hesitant over its membership.

Mr Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature”, telling CNN: “I don’t think it’s ready for membership in Nato.”

Britain, on the other hand, has indicated support for a fast-track approach for Ukraine.

At his meeting with Mr Sunak, the fifth in as many months, the president is likely to raise his concerns over post-Brexit challenges to the peace process in Northern Ireland, a US official said.

Mr Biden’s special climate envoy, John Kerry, told the BBC the environment will be a “critical component” of their talks.

Artificial intelligence and trade are also likely topics of discussion.

President Biden visit to the UK
Members of the media gather outside 10 Downing Street ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (James Manning/PA)

Though it is not a full-blown state visit, Mr Biden will be treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.

He will receive a royal salute and hear the US national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards, before having tea with Charles.

They will also meet attendees of a climate finance mobilisation forum, where finance and philanthropic leaders will have discussed the support they can offer to poorer nations.

