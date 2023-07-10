Numbers making risky English Channel crossing ‘still too large’ says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Numbers making risky English Channel crossing ‘still too large’ says No 10

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to ‘stop the boats’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to ‘stop the boats’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The number of people risking their lives to cross the English Channel in small boats is “still too large” and could escalate further over the summer, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to “stop the boats” as one of his main policy priorities, but so far this year 12,772 people have been detected making the journey, including 1,339 in the last three days.

Some 686 migrants were detected on Friday, the highest daily total this year, followed by 384 on Saturday and 269 on Sunday, with crossings continuing on Monday.

The provisional total for 2023 so far is about 4% lower than this time last year when around 13,200 crossings had been recorded.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants leave Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent on board a coach (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Meanwhile the Government’s efforts to tackle the issue remain mired in difficulties.

The Illegal Migration Bill returns to the Commons on Tuesday after being mauled in the Lords, where peers defeated the Government 20 times to rewrite the legislation.

The Government is expected to seek to overturn many of the changes, although it may be forced to offer concessions to get the Bill back on track.

Efforts to house asylum seekers on a barge moored in Portland, Dorset, have also been delayed – five weeks after Home Secretary Suella Braverman promised MPs it would be in place within a fortnight, the Bibby Stockholm vessel was still in Cornwall where it had been undergoing refurbishment work.

And the Government’s policy of sending some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is set for a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

Migrant accommodation
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Falmouth docks in Cornwall (Matt Keeble/PA)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think we always knew that, as we move into the summer months, crossings will escalate.

“We are continuing to stop significant numbers of crossings.

“I still believe that you are more likely to be stopped and turned back than to make the crossing, and that’s because of the work with our French counterparts and the extra support that we have put in.

“But clearly the numbers making the journeys are still too large and that’s why we need the other elements of our ‘stop the boats’ package.”

That includes both the Rwanda deal and the Illegal Migration Bill.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A coach carrying people thought to be migrants leaves Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former home secretary Ken Clarke, one of the more centrist figures in the Conservative Party, called on people to “give the Rwanda scheme a chance to work” and reconfirmed his support for the Illegal Migration Bill.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lord Clarke said that, while he has advocated the benefits that migrants bring to Britain, “doing nothing about illegal immigration is not an option”.

He said: “Everyone knows that (illegal migration) is a huge problem, and that, if we cannot find a solution, people will die in the Channel in considerable numbers by taking risks as they come here.”