Sunak expected to miss Commons debate on report rebuking Johnson allies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak expected to miss Commons debate on report rebuking Johnson allies

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was flying to a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was flying to a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania (Frank Augstein/PA)

Rishi Sunak is not expected to attend a Commons debate about the Privileges Committee report that rebuked the conduct of allies of Boris Johnson.

Opposition MPs have called for a follow-up investigation into those accused by the committee of having waged a “co-ordinated” attack on its initial inquiry into the former prime minister’s partygate denials to Parliament.

Mr Sunak, who is due to fly to a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, in Lithuania, is not expected in the Commons on Tuesday for the debate and any potential vote.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said that Mr Sunak was “fully aware of the findings” of the report.

“It is rightly a matter for the House and for the House to consider. For the Government’s part, we have facilitated a debate quickly so MPs can respond and express their views if they wish,” he said.

“We will monitor developments in the House and see whether there is a vote moved on this.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson
The Lib Dems have laid down an amendment that would see the Boris Johnson loyalists referred back to the Privileges Committee (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Mr Sunak had been forced to defend his decision not to attend the debate on the committee’s initial inquiry which found that the former prime minister had lied to MPs about pandemic-era events in Downing Street, saying he had instead been at a charity dinner.

The Liberal Democrats have called on Mr Sunak to support potential sanctions against the MPs named in the report, including Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The party has laid down an amendment that would see the Johnson loyalists referred back to the Privileges Committee to decide if their conduct amounted to contempt.

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “Nadine Dorries, Jacob-Rees Mogg and these other Conservative MPs launched a Trumpian attack against our Parliament and its independent report into Boris Johnson’s partygate lies.

“Rishi Sunak must confirm he will back referring these Conservative MPs for potential sanctions. There must be consequences for their shameful actions.

“Every time there is a vote on Boris Johnson’s lies and Conservative sleaze, Sunak is too weak to take a stand.

“This time must be different if he wants to show he has any shred of integrity left.”