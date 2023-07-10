Bank of England must see the job through to bring inflation down: Bailey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England must see the job through to bring inflation down: Bailey

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England. He will tell finance bosses at London’s Mansion House that the central bank has to “see the job through” to bring inflation back down to 2% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England. He will tell finance bosses at London's Mansion House that the central bank has to "see the job through" to bring inflation back down to 2% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Governor of the Bank of England has vowed that the central bank must “see the job through” to quickly bring inflation back down.

Andrew Bailey will stress that “unacceptably high” inflation is currently his “pre-occupation”, in a speech set to be delivered to finance industry bosses and the Chancellor at London’s Mansion House later on Monday evening.

In May, UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation struck a hotter-than-expected 8.7% – higher than any other of the world’s richest economies.

The Bank of England has a target to get inflation to 2%, but has previously forecast that it could remain above 5% by the end of the year – despite recent easing in energy prices.

(PA Graphics)

“As you will understand, my pre-occupation at the moment is inflation,” Mr Bailey said.

“It is crucial that we see the job through, meet our mandate to return inflation to its 2% target, and provide the environment of price stability in which the UK economy can thrive.

“This is the best contribution monetary policy can make to the prosperity of the United Kingdom.”

The Governor will also tell bosses that easing food and energy bills will help drive a notable slowdown in the rate of inflation over the rest of the year.

“UK headline inflation is set to fall markedly over the remainder of the year,” he will say.

“This largely owes to lower energy prices as last year’s substantial increases drop out of the annual calculation.

“Food prices should fall too as lower commodity prices feed through to prices in the shops.”

Mr Bailey will also stress that the UK economy has shown “unexpected resilience” in the face of economic shocks.

Inflation peaked at 11.1% late last year and has slowed in recent months, but the Bank of England has hiked interest rates consistently over the past year in an effort to drag inflation down more quickly.