Tory Lee Anderson under investigation for using parliamentary roof to film promo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tory Lee Anderson under investigation for using parliamentary roof to film promo

By Press Association
Lee Anderson is under investigation for filming a GB News promo in Parliament (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Lee Anderson is under investigation for filming a GB News promo in Parliament (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson is being investigated after he used a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotion video for his £100,000-a-year GB News show.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, announced on Monday that he launched a probe into whether the controversial Ashfield MP broke the MPs’ code of conduct.

The potential breach is being investigated under paragraph 8, which states: “Excepting modest and reasonable personal use, Members must ensure that the use of facilities and services provided to them by Parliament, including an office, is in support of their parliamentary activities, and is in accordance with all relevant rules.”

Using Parliament Square and Whitehall as the backdrop, Mr Anderson asked viewers to get in touch with their problems for a chance to appear on his weekly show.

Reacting to the clip at the time of its publication, a House of Commons spokesperson said: “Unauthorised photography or filming is not permitted on the parliamentary estate.

“Where it is seen or reported to be happening, the individual in question will be asked to stop and reminded of the rules.”

They said the Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for upholding order in the Commons, would be contacting Mr Anderson over the Twitter video.

Lee Anderson’s Real World was first aired last month, making him the latest in a string of Tory MPs to host a GB News programme – joining his colleagues Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Philip Davies.

A former Labour councillor before joining the Tories, Mr Anderson has been no stranger to controversy since being elected to Westminster in 2019, having called for the return of the death penalty and claiming people on universal credit were not in poverty.