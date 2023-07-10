Tories: Just 2% of cash to remove Grenfell cladding in Scotland has been spent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories: Just 2% of cash to remove Grenfell cladding in Scotland has been spent

By Press Association
The Scottish Government was given funds to remove Grenfell-style cladding in Scotland (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Just 2% of money allocated to remove dangerous Grenfell-style cladding from Scottish homes has been spent, the Scottish Tories have claimed.

Scottish Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs accused the Scottish Government of a “pitiful lack of progress” in removing potentially flammable insulation.

The Scottish Government received £97.1 million in Barnett consequentials from the UK Government in 2021/22 to facilitate the removal of cladding in high-rise buildings.

However, official documents published in May revealed spending on the cladding remuneration programme for multi-occupancy residential buildings amounted to a total of £1,826,610 at the end of the 2022/23 financial year.

Miles Briggs allegations
Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Housing minister Paul McLennan recently admitted the removal process was taking “too long” and said the Scottish Government were looking to speed up the remediation process.

A number of safety changes, including a ban on combustible cladding for high-rise buildings, were introduced after the Grenfell tower fire in 2017 which killed 72 people.

It is understood 105 buildings are currently in the programme to be assessed for unsafe cladding in Scotland.

In May, Mr MacLennan said assessments were underway in 27 of these buildings.

But Mr Briggs said the delay was “inexcusable”. He said: “These deeply alarming figures highlight the SNP Government’s pitiful lack of progress in removing dangerous cladding from high-rise buildings.

“It’s inexcusable that SNP ministers have failed to deliver the surveys needed, or distribute this money, which is essential to ensuring Scottish tower blocks are made safe.

“SNP ministers seem, inexplicably, to have taken their eye off the ball on cladding.

“It’s six years since the Glenfell Tower tragedy, and the highly combustible material that contributed to it has been banned.

“Residents in Scotland’s tower blocks need the peace of mind of knowing their homes have been stripped of it. The resources have been made available, so ministers need to get their act together and deliver.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to ensure that buildings in Scotland with potentially unsafe cladding are remediated. Our cladding remediation programme is complex, involving comprehensive and technical assessments with a number of these at final or pre-final reporting stage.

“These figures form part of a regular quarterly publication up to March 31 2023 and are due to be updated this month. We have issued over £148,000 to kickstart remediation and have spent over £640,000 on waking watches to provide real-time protection for residents in the most dangerous buildings.

“We expect the vast majority of buildings in the programme to be found to be safe. We are pleased to have reached an in-principle agreement with Homes for Scotland and a number of Scotland’s largest developers to ensure that developers step up and meet their responsibilities around remediation.”