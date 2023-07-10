Sick pay reforms could boost UK economy by £4.1bn – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sick pay reforms could boost UK economy by £4.1bn – research

By Press Association
The number of people off work due to long-term illness remains around record high levels (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Reforms to sick pay could cut absence levels and provide a £4.1 billion boost to the UK economy, according to new research.

It comes as the number of people off work due to long-term illness remains around record high levels.

New analysis from WPI Economics found that higher rates of employer sick pay provide longer-term benefits which more than offset the increased cost to firms.

It claimed that the economy would receive a £4.1 billion boost if every worker on Statutory Sick Pay received increased sick pay from their employer from day one, which it claimed would also reduce economic activity among the UK workforce.

Britons can currently receive £109.40 a week in statutory sick pay for up to 28 weeks.

The report claimed that one in three workers on sick pay are currently living in poverty.

Matthew Oakley, director of WPI Economics, said: “The UK’s sick pay system is just not working.

“This evidence shows that reforms would be a win for workers, businesses and Government alike.

“Even with a conservative approach to estimating the benefits of policy change, we found that these significantly outweigh the short-term costs.”

Last month, the Office for National Statistics reported that a record 2.6 million Britons were economically inactive due to long-term sickness over the three months to April.

Workers with access to paid sick leave were found to be 28% less likely to be injured or ill than those without and reduce costs for the NHS, the report also said.

Sir Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon, said: “Improving workers’ sick pay is a win-win policy for Rishi Sunak, supporting hard-working people and boosting our post-pandemic economic recovery.

“The Government should act now on this welcome evidence in order to safeguard the future health and prosperity of our nation.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “The pandemic underlined how sick pay needs a total overhaul.

“Those earning the least often don’t qualify, or they face such a huge drop in wages they could risk working when they shouldn’t.”

A Department for Work and Pensions  spokesperson said: “We know for many people there are significant benefits to being in work, including for their wellbeing.

“We’re investing £3.5 billion to help millions, including those with long-term illness, to start, stay and succeed in work as part of our drive to boost the economy and bring down inflation.

“Our plan is working with a fall in inactivity of nearly 300,000 people but for those who can’t return to work yet, employers can choose to pay more occupation sick pay for longer, while Universal Credit provides a strong financial safety net for those needing extra support.”