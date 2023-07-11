MPs would be ill-advised to name BBC presenter in Commons – Cabinet minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs would be ill-advised to name BBC presenter in Commons – Cabinet minister

By Press Association
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said it would be ‘ill-advised’ to name the BBC presenter through parliamentary privilege (Victoria Jones/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said it would be ‘ill-advised’ to name the BBC presenter through parliamentary privilege (Victoria Jones/PA)

MPs would be “ill-advised” to name the BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teenager for explicit images, a senior Cabinet minister has warned.

It comes amid reports some MPs are threatening to use parliamentary privilege to unveil the star who has been suspended by the corporation after The Sun newspaper reported he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit pictures.

The special right means MPs and peers are protected from legal ramifications based on things said while in Parliament.

But Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride discouraged colleagues from invoking it to name the presenter.

“We don’t know those facts, and until we do, I think under those circumstances, it will be ill-advised to do that,” he told Times Radio.

He also told LBC Radio: “I think everybody has to take their own decision on this one.

“I can only tell you what I would do, which is that I would not be naming anybody in the House of Commons.

“Parliamentary privilege is a very special and privileged thing and it should be used very, very sparingly.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “Privilege should always be used carefully, recognising that Members do have the right to free speech in the Chamber.”

BBC
The BBC has suspended a member of staff (Lucy North/PA)

The media has not reported the presenter’s name due to concerns about defamation and breaching his privacy.

Recent examples of parliamentary privilege include its use in a row over a major development project.

In April, Middlesbrough’s Labour MP Andy McDonald alleged “industrial-scale corruption” around the Teesworks scheme in the Commons, prompting Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to challenge him to repeat the allegations without the protection of parliamentary privilege.

Nigel Farage last year dismissed claims made by Sir Chris Bryant under parliamentary privilege that the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader received hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Russian state.

In 2018, former Cabinet minister Lord Hain used parliamentary privilege to name retail tycoon Sir Philip Green as the businessman at the centre of #MeToo allegations despite a court injunction preventing a newspaper from identifying him in relation to allegations made against him.

In 2011, Liberal Democrat MP John Hemming revealed that banker Sir Fred Goodwin had secured an injunction protecting his identity. The same year, Mr Hemming also told Parliament that footballer Ryan Giggs had obtained an injunction to prevent reporting of an alleged affair.