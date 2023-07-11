Number seen within four hours at A&E continues to stagnate

The proportion of people seen at Scotland’s emergency departments within four hours has continued to stagnate, dropping slightly in the past week.

Figures released on Tuesday for the week up to July 2 show 68.8% of people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within the four-hour Government target.

The figure dropped slightly from the previous week, when it was 69%.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within four hours, but that figure has not been hit since the early months of the pandemic, more than 1,000 days ago.

According to the figures, of the 25,394 attendances at A&E, 600 waited longer than 12 hours, up from 583.

In the same week, the number of people waiting longer than eight hours dropped from 2,102 to 1,966.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Performance against the four-hour target has stabilised.

“However, we know performance is not where it needs to be and we are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduce instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It has now been a record 1,095 days since the Scottish Government last met its A&E target, surpassing the 994 days that this target was missed pre-pandemic.

“In that time, almost a million Scots have waited too long for treatment and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is the kind of service that Scots have come to expect from Humza Yousaf and the SNP/Green Government.

“There is no shortage of goodwill and dedication on the part of NHS staff, but they don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need.”