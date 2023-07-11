Number seen within four hours at A&E continues to stagnate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number seen within four hours at A&E continues to stagnate

By Press Association
The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people attending A&E seen within four hours (Jeff Moore/PA)
The proportion of people seen at Scotland’s emergency departments within four hours has continued to stagnate, dropping slightly in the past week.

Figures released on Tuesday for the week up to July 2 show 68.8% of people who went to A&E were seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within the four-hour Government target.

The figure dropped slightly from the previous week, when it was 69%.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of people seen within four hours, but that figure has not been hit since the early months of the pandemic, more than 1,000 days ago.

According to the figures, of the 25,394 attendances at A&E, 600 waited longer than 12 hours, up from 583.

In the same week, the number of people waiting longer than eight hours dropped from 2,102 to 1,966.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Performance against the four-hour target has stabilised.

“However, we know performance is not where it needs to be and we are working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduce instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “It has now been a record 1,095 days since the Scottish Government last met its A&E target, surpassing the 994 days that this target was missed pre-pandemic.

“In that time, almost a million Scots have waited too long for treatment and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is the kind of service that Scots have come to expect from Humza Yousaf and the SNP/Green Government.

“There is no shortage of goodwill and dedication on the part of NHS staff, but they don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need.”