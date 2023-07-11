MPs told ‘no evidence’ of link between sports advertising and problem gambling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs told ‘no evidence’ of link between sports advertising and problem gambling

By Press Association
The Betting and Gaming Council says there is no evidence of a link between advertising in sports grounds and problem gambling (Rebecca Naden/PA)
The main lobby group for the UK betting industry has told MPs that there is no evidence to support a link between sports advertising and problem gambling.

Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee that he supported the Government’s “evidence-led” approach to the recently-released gambling White Paper.

He said the industry welcomed the White Paper “very, very strongly”, not least for measures including enhanced spending checks and a new ombudsman.

Asked by committee member John Nicolson if there should be a complete ban on advertising in sports grounds that made gambling attractive to children, Mr Dugher replied: “If the objective is to reduce harm, to tackle problem gambling, it would be a sensible thing to do if there was any evidence of a link between advertising and sports sponsorship and problem gambling.

“And the Government, having reviewed all of the evidence, found no evidence.”

But Mr Nicolson noted that the Premier League had agreed to voluntarily remove ads from shirts, adding: “That’s an admission that it does do harm. They wouldn’t agree to do it if they hadn’t concluded that it did harm.”

Mr Dugher replied: “They didn’t actually conclude that there was harm. They recognised that there was public concern about the scale and volume of branding around football and they responded to that.”

He added: “It’s important to get to the heart of this. There are two fundamentally different philosophical approaches. There are those who believe that gambling is like tobacco – something that is universally and intrinsically harmful to all, in which case that leads you down a journey of advertising bans, sports sponsorship bans.

Michael Dugher
Michael Dugher said people enjoy a ‘regular bet’ (PA)

“There’s an alternative view, which is the one I share – I think the majority of people share – which is gambling is much more like alcohol, which is something that millions of people do, and the vast majority of people do it perfectly responsibly and safely, however there are people who can have a problem and in the most extreme cases those issues can be devastating.

“That lends itself to a better approach, which is about better regulation, restrictions on advertising, raising standards, they’re the things that I’d like to see more of now that this White Paper is published.”

Mr Nicolson asked Mr Dugher why he thought the gambling industry makes “so much more money than it used to”, saying: “Let’s look at the figures. People enjoy gambling, they’ve always enjoyed gambling historically but the figures have gone up dramatically. In 2011 the gross gambling yield for the gambling industry was 8.4 billion. It rocketed last year to 14.1 billion. That’s a huge increase.”

Mr Dugher said: “I think 22.5 million people enjoy a regular bet. That is a lot of people. Half the adult population. By regular we mean certainly on a monthly basis. A huge chunk of that is National Lottery, which is why I’m slightly surprised that the National Lottery isn’t really part of this gambling review.”

Mr Nicolson replied: “But a lot of people hate it of course. You guys like to associate the word enjoy with gambling but for a lot of people gambling represents absolute misery. It represents depression, it represents broken families, the gambling industry preys on some of the poorest in society in particular. We know this. That is why, surely, some of the reforms that this Bill proposes are eminently sensible to tackle problem gambling.”

John Nicolson
John Nicolson sits on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

Wes Himes, director of standards and innovation at the Betting and Gaming Council, replied: “Yes, and that’s why we work tirelessly to try to bring in more measures. We’ve developed 11 codes over the last three years, over 80 substantial measures which sit on top of regulation and legislation in order to create that safer gambling culture.”

Mr Himes also claimed a reduction in problem gambling rates over the last seven years, telling the committee: “They have nearly halved since 2017 to 0.3% today – one of the lowest problem gambling rates internationally.

“So even though there has been a rise in the enjoyment of the product, there has also been a reduction in the problem gambling rate during that same time.”

Mr Nicolson went on to question Mr Dugher on “ludicrously lax” checks made by firms, saying: “That’s why William Hill was fined £19 million for a range of failings, including one customer being allowed to open a new account and … gambled £23,000 in just 20 minutes with no checks. And that’s recently.

“And that’s an eminent failure in what you say you are doing which is to control problem gambling. How is it possible that a single man lost 23,000 in 20 minutes if your checks are effective?”

Mr Dugher said: “You raise rightly the William Hill fine because that was a very recent fine. What I would say about that is, that’s the regulator doing its job. There clearly was a failure there…

“And it did highlight that in those circumstances the industry was falling short. There had been a failure of systems.

“Look, I’m not going to defend any company when things go wrong.”

But he added: “The regulator themselves concluded that the operator put in place measures to improve those systems to ensure things like that couldn’t happen again.”