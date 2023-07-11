Why are wages rising and what does it mean for the economy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why are wages rising and what does it mean for the economy?

By Press Association
There has been a steady acceleration in wage growth in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There has been a steady acceleration in wage growth in recent months (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Official figures have revealed that wages across the UK have risen at record levels as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Higher pay will provide a welcome boost for many households who have come under pressure from more expensive energy and food bills over the past year.

But some economists have cautioned that high wage inflation could cause problems for the economy in the longer-term.

Here the PA news agency looks at what is happening to pay and why.

– What is happening to wages?

Average regular pay, not including bonuses, was 7.3% higher in the three months to May compared with the same period last year – the joint highest reading since records began in 2023.

The reading from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the same as it reported over the three months to April, which had been revised upwards in the new update on Tuesday.

It comes after a steady acceleration in wage growth in recent months.

– Why are wages rising?

Wages are largely increasing in response to recent rises in the cost of living, which saw overall Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation peak at 11.1% growth last year, and was last reported a 8.7% for May.

As a result of more expensive food and energy bills, many Brits have sought pay increases from employers to support their living costs.

Many firms who have seen revenues increase through higher pricing have also been able to pass these rises on to their workers proportionately.

Figures for the three months to May and those for the three months to April also partly hit record growth year-on-year as they included the latest jump in the minimum wage.

This increased by 9.7% to £10.42 per hour for workers aged 23 and over from the start of April.

– Are people better off?

The increase in pay comes amid a backdrop of much higher, broader inflation, which was last reported at 8.7%.

It means that the average worker saw real regular pay – the change in pay once inflation is taken into account – fall by 0.8% for the three months to May.

This means the average worker was theoretically poorer than a year earlier due to the impact of inflation.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

But the ONS said this was the smallest decline in pay in real terms since the end of 2021.

– What do record wage rises mean for the economy?

The rate of wage inflation was ahead of the expectations of economists and resulted in some worries from experts on Tuesday.

The high level of wage inflation could result in continued high levels of broader inflation and in continued higher spending power from British households.

There are concerns that increased spending could mean that inflation does not fall away as quickly as predicted, with businesses not having to reduce prices in order to drive sales demand.

High labour costs in the supply chain or workforce could also provide another reason for firms to continue to pass price rises on to customers.

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates over the past 13 consecutive meetings in an effort to help inflation cool, and therefore continued wage growth could force the central bank to continue with further hikes.

– Have all workers seen similar increases?

Although average regular pay grew by 7.3% for the three months to May, the ONS also revealed that total pay – which includes bonuses – grew by 6.9% for the same period.

The fresh data also showed a rosier picture for those working in the private sector, as they saw a 7.7% increase.

Meanwhile, public sector pay was up 5.8% for the period. This was however the largest annual public sector increase since 2001.

Workers in the finance and business services industry saw the largest increase at 9%, followed by those working in the manufacturing sector, who saw a 7.8% rise.