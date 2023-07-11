Minister hails moves to deliver ‘better, fairer, more predictable pensions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister hails moves to deliver ‘better, fairer, more predictable pensions’

By Press Association
Pensions Minister Laura Trott has said she is united with the Chancellor in ‘creating a pension market which delivers for savers’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pensions Minister Laura Trott has said she is united with the Chancellor in “creating a pension market which delivers for savers”.

Speaking at an event in Westminster on Tuesday, Ms Trott said: “The Chancellor and I are united in our commitment to creating a pension market which delivers for savers, one that is boosted by investment in innovative UK businesses and a broader class of productive assets.”

Ms Trott was speaking after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his Mansion House speech on Monday.

Mr Hunt promised a £1,000-a-year pensions boost to the average earner with reforms to get pension funds making riskier investments in high-growth firms.

He said there is a “perverse situation” in which UK institutional investors are not putting as much money into UK start-ups as their international counterparts, and hailed an agreement with leading pensions firms to put 5% of their investments into early-stage businesses in the fintech, life sciences, biotech and clean technology sectors by 2030.

Laura Trott
Ms Trott said she wants there to be a wider choice for people at retirement (UK Parliament/PA)

The changes could help increase the retirement savings of a typical earner who starts saving at 18 by 12% over their career, or more than £1,000 more a year once they stop working, according to the Chancellor.

Ms Trott outlined on Tuesday how a range of measures should help to improve outcomes for pension savers.

She said the Government intends to legislate, when parliamentary time allows, to introduce a “comprehensive solution” to address the small pots that some employees accumulate when they switch jobs.

Ms Trott said: “I am proposing that eligible DC (defined contribution) pension pots worth £1,000 or less will be consolidated into a handful of schemes.”

She said that a “central clearing house” would be needed to facilitate the policy.

Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking in London on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Trott continued: “Over the last decade, we have rightly focused on the accumulation or building up phase of a saver’s journey.

“However, at retirement people have to make a choice about where they want to put their money to give them a retirement income – and I want there to be a wider choice, with more guidance for people who don’t engage despite the help available to them to do so.”

Ms Trott said around half of pension savers accessing their pension take the first decumulation (the process of converting pension savings to retirement income) option proposed to them by their scheme.

She said a consultation explores the development of an option for a suite of decumulation products that schemes would be required to offer.

Ms Trott added: “I am particularly interested in how this could include new approaches.”

Referring to the reforms brought forward by the Government, Ms Trott said: “I am proud to be driving this significant step forward in the creation of a system that will deliver better, fairer, more predictable pensions, that are invested in the fantastic opportunities this country has to offer.”