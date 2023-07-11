Tory MP: Vorderman tweet about minister not having degree unforgivable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP: Vorderman tweet about minister not having degree unforgivable

By Press Association
Carol Vorderman has been criticised by Tory MPs for a tweet about a Government minister not having a degree (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Carol Vorderman’s remarks about a Government minister not having a degree were branded “snobbery” and “unforgivable” in the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie hit out at the former Countdown star, saying she eats “political hate for breakfast to get social media hits”.

It follows critical messages being exchanged on Twitter between Ms Vorderman on one side and Cabinet Office minister Johnny Mercer and his wife Felicity Cornelius-Mercer on the other.

Johnny Mercer in Westminster
Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer and his wife Felicity (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A tweet by Ms Vorderman on July 8 and referencing the married couple said: “Not a degree in sight in spite of expensive private education! So who’d employ them?”

The message was followed with a shrugging emoji.

Mr Mercer has previously described Ms Vorderman as a “deeply unpleasant person” on the social media site, while Ms Vorderman has posted a number critical remarks about Mr Mercer’s performance as a minister.

Ms Baillie, Conservative MP for Stroud, weighed in during an adjournment debate in the House of Commons, where she was making the case for how and why access to on-the-job training should be improved.

She said: “Snobbery about further education and no degree sadly continues to this day. You just have to look at Carol Vorderman’s attack on (Tory minister Johnny Mercer) and his wife.”

After referencing Ms Vorderman’s tweet about Mr Mercer’s education, she said: “This is the latest example of nonsense.

“Dismissing a minister who works tirelessly for the armed forces and veterans for not having gone to university is bad enough, but deliberately being condescending about the lives of millions of people who did not go to university is absolutely unforgivable.

“I used to admire Carol Vorderman an awful lot before she decided to eat so much political hate for breakfast to get social media hits. Now, sadly, I just feel sorry for her.”

It follows Tory assistant whip Jacob Young taking to the social media platform on Monday and calling Ms Vorderman a “horrible little snob”.

Prior to the adjournment debate on Monday, Ms Vorderman tweeted that it was “a joke” to call her an education snob.

She said:  “They can’t think of anything else to have a go at…. HOWEVER, I’ll let my record in education do the talking (including) helping 500,000 children with their maths during lockdown…giving bursaries for young people and schools with disadvantaged backgrounds like mine….helping Blunkett introduce the Numeracy Hour….governor of inner city school……education books for decades…..recognised STEM Ambassador….I could go on.

“Always a believer in encouraging young people to achieve their best, in whichever way that comes around, to be strong and happy and confident. Anything else being espoused is offensive, targeted, predictable Right Wing nonsense. PS Tories….this attack won’t work. It just makes us more determined.”