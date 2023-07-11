G7 allies set to announce security package for Ukraine at Vilnius Nato summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
G7 allies set to announce security package for Ukraine at Vilnius Nato summit

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said the UK had led the way on a non-Nato deal to offer Ukraine security guarantees (Carl Court/PA)

All members of the G7 are set to sign a long-term security arrangement with Ukraine that Rishi Sunak said had the potential to “return peace to Europe”.

With the British Prime Minister citing the UK as having played a leading role in the pact, No 10 said the accord marked the first time that so many countries had agreed a comprehensive multi-year security arrangement of such a nature with another country.

Wednesday’s G7 declaration, which is expected to be ratified in the margins of the Nato summit in Vilnius, is set to provide more defence equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing and bolster support for cyber defences.

It plans to expand training programmes and military exercises, while also developing Ukraine’s industrial capabilities, according to Downing Street.

Mr Sunak used an address to the Munich security conference in February to lay out his argument for why the international community had a duty to ensure Ukraine was never again left vulnerable to Russian brutality and pushed for the country to be put in the best possible position for any future ceasefire negotiations.

The British leader, who arrived in the Lithuanian capital saying he was keen to get a non-Nato deal “over the line”, said the agreement would “send a strong signal to President Putin”.

The announcement comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his frustration that the Nato summit in Vilnius did not offer a timeframe for Kyiv to join the defensive alliance.

He said the delay by allies was providing Russia and its occupying forces with the “motivation to continue its terror”.

Addressing a square full of supporters in Vilnius on Tuesday evening, Mr Zelensky said: “Nato will give Ukraine security. Ukraine will make the alliance stronger.”

His close ally Mr Sunak looked to move the conversation away from the Vilnius communique and onto what the world’s wealthiest countries were doing to provide multi-year backing to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak said: “As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive, and the degradation of Russian forces begins to infect Putin’s front line, we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term.

“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again.

“Supporting their progress on the pathway to Nato membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of Nato members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe.”

No 10 did not set out more precise details about what will be contained in the G7 pact but reports have suggested that the multi-country agreement with Kyiv could emulate the defence agreement between the US and Israel.

Vilnius Nato summit
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska talk with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for the social dinner during the Nato summit in Vilnius (Paul Ellis/PA)

Washington and Tel Aviv have a military and technology deal to afford Israel protection in the Middle East but without offering a Nato-esque clause to come to its aid during a time of attack.

In addition to the work on a long-term bilateral security pact, the UK has announced its plans to  deliver more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles to Ukraine.

The British Army vehicles will be gifted to Ukraine to boost its counteroffensive operation.

According to No 10 officials, the vehicles will ensure front line forces have the means to carry ammunition and equipment, evacuate injured soldiers and recover damaged vehicles.

Thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition will also be immediately delivered to Ukraine as part of the package.

A £50 million equipment support contract will sustain what the UK has already provided to Ukraine, including spare parts, technical support and maintenance training.

Mr Zelensky is due to attend the second day of the Vilnius summit on Wednesday, announcing on social media that he plans to hold talks with Mr Sunak and other G7 allies.