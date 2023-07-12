UK imposes sanctions on firms linked to warring Sudanese forces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK imposes sanctions on firms linked to warring Sudanese forces

By Press Association
The Foreign Office said around 25 million people had been left in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of almost three months of violence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK has imposed sanctions on businesses linked to the leaders on both sides in the conflict in Sudan.

The measures apply to three businesses associated with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and three to its rival in the power struggle, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The action comes with the conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary RSF threatening to spiral into a full-blown civil war.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “These sanctions are directly targeting those whose actions have destroyed the lives of millions.

“Both sides have committed multiple ceasefire violations in a war, which is completely unjustified.

“Innocent civilians continue to face the devastating effects of the hostilities, and we simply cannot afford to sit-by and watch as money from these companies, all funding the RSF or SAF, is spent on a senseless conflict.”

The Foreign Office said around 25 million people had been left in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of almost three months of violence, with more than 2.2 million internally displaced and 682,000 people estimated to have fled to neighbouring countries.

Ukraine Recovery Conference
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The companies associated with the RSF identified by the Foreign Office are: Al-Junaid, GSK Advance Company Ltd and Tradive General Trading Co.

The three SAF-linked firms are: Defense Industries Systems, Sudan Master Technology and Zadna International Company for Investment.

The sanctions will ensure that any assets held by the firms in the UK will be frozen.

Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell said: “The SAF and RSF have dragged Sudan into a wholly unjustified war, with utter disregard for the Sudanese people, and must be held accountable.

“These sanctions are designed to pressure the parties to engage in a meaningful and lasting peace process.”