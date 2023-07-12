Liz Truss suggests mini-budget may have paid off long-term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liz Truss suggests mini-budget may have paid off long-term

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss at the launch of the Growth Commission, a new taskforce of economists (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss appeared to suggest her mini-budget may have paid off long-term as her newly-convened taskforce warned that the UK risks lagging behind other nations in living standards unless it tackles stagnation.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister likened sluggish growth in recent years to a “boiling a frog situation” as she attended an event to launch the Growth Commission.

Asked by reporters whether her own economic approach had been the right one, she said: “It’s a long game.”

Members of the taskforce made grim predictions on Wednesday for the UK unless it harnesses the opportunities of artitficial intelligence (AI) and other technological advances.

Liz Truss
Former prime minister Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena at the launch of the Growth Commission (Aaron Chown/PA)

US economist Tyler Cowen told an audience in Westminster that living standards in Poland could exceed Britain in a decade unless the economy is boosted.

“We actually live in a world where it is imaginable that in less than 10 years living standards in Poland have exceeded living standards in Britain,” he said.

“Don’t blow this opportunity, the stakes are remarkably high… I’m very optimistic but to get it right my core message would be we really do need to focus on economic growth.”

Ms Truss plays no formal role in the commission beyond having convened it and was sitting in the audience rather than onstage during the talk.

She was later overheard saying: “We’ve been through a boiling a frog situation… It hasn’t dramaticallly gone away but it’s got worse and worse.”

Co-chairmen of the commission Shanker Singham and Douglas McWilliams told the event that sluggish growth was not exclusive to the UK but a pervasive problem in G7 countries.

But Mr McWilliams added that Britain in particular does not seem to have got its “mojo back” in post-Covid years.

He claimed improving competition would be key to boosting growth, saying: “We are almost fanatically pro-competition… We feel that’s the thing that will make the difference.”

Mr Singham said that economic modelling should be more “dynamic” – meaning it takes into account the long-term impact of issues like tax policy – so that people understand the “cost” of Government decisions.

The commission has suggested “consistent” growth levels of 3% can be achieved by 2040 but has not made policy recommendations for how this figure might be reached.

It said its initial work is focused on highlighting the problem of low growth and aims to produce further analysis before and after major fiscal events to investigate how struggling economies can be transformed.

The launch comes shortly after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he is prioritising tackling inflation over tax cuts, in a blow to Tory MPs clamouring for a pre-election giveaway.

Growth was the dominant preoccupation for Ms Truss during her bid to become Tory leader and subsequent short-lived spell in No 10.

Ms Truss railed against the “anti-growth coalition”, as she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng sought to use a mini-budget – which triggered turbulence in the financial markets and drove up mortgage rates – to boost growth in the British economy.