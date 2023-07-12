Commons Speaker issues warning to ensure ministers give MPs accurate information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commons Speaker issues warning to ensure ministers give MPs accurate information

By Press Association
Sir Lindsay Hoyle wants ministers to give accurate information (Lucy North/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle wants ministers to give accurate information (Lucy North/PA)

Rules governing ministerial behaviour should be reconsidered if ministers are not giving accurate information to MPs, the Commons Speaker has suggested.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle was speaking in the Commons after a Labour MP suggested Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden should resign for allegedly misleading the Commons over figures he used when criticising the Opposition’s spending plans.

Addressing a separate issue, Sir Lindsay also accused the Government of being “disrespectful” to the House and its members.

Mr Dowden told the Commons last month that Labour’s plan to spend £28 billion a year on initiatives to reduce carbon emissions would push up interest rates “adding £1,000 to everyone’s mortgage”.

He was speaking two days after the Daily Mail reported that “Treasury analysis” suggested the pledge would increase interest rates by 0.75% and add £1,000 a year to a £200,000 home loan.

But the source of the figures has since been challenged, with LBC reporting earlier this month that the Statistics Authority had spoken to the Treasury and been informed by it that the figure is not based on analysis by Treasury officials.

Oliver Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has faced a call to quit (Lucy North/PA)

Labour former minister Dawn Butler, who also raised the issue in the Commons last week, told the House on Wednesday she was “shocked” that Mr Dowden had not corrected the record.

The ministerial code says: “It is of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.”

Making a point of order in the Commons, Ms Butler said: “Mr Speaker, I don’t know if you’re shocked, but I am.

“The Deputy Prime Minister had an opportunity to correct the record today where he misled the House on June 7.

“He failed to do so.”

After being reminded by the Speaker that MPs should not accuse MPs of deliberately misleading the House, she continued: “The Deputy Prime Minister inadvertently misled the House but didn’t come to correct the record, even though we’ve made it clear that he has, in regards to the £28 billion costing mortgage payers £1,000 a year.

“The only place that appeared was in the Daily Mail.

“He’s disrespecting yourself Mr Speaker, he’s disrespecting Parliament and the House, and according to the ministerial code he should now resign.

“Mr Speaker, can you advise me, he is in breach of the ministerial code, how can I ensure that he resigns?”

Sir Lindsay said the responsibility to make any necessary correction to the record lies with Mr Dowden, adding: “I think it is upon Government to look at itself.

“If the ministerial code is not being adhered to, I really do think the rules need to be looked at again to ensure that ministers, because don’t forget elections change ministers as well, that ministers ought to ensure that this House hear the facts.

“I will leave it at that.”

Debbie Abrahams
Debbie Abrahams has asked the Prime Minister to support her bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

Following up with a second point of order, Labour MP Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth) said she wrote to the Prime Minister in January asking him to support her private member’s bill which she said aims to “restore confidence and trust in politics and politicians” and which would allow for the independent adviser on ministerial standards to commission their own inquiries.

She said she has not received a response from the Prime Minister, despite following it up with a letter on June 9.

Sir Lindsay said: “There are clear expectations that correspondence from (MPs) will be dealt with within a reasonable timeframe.

“And I’ve got to say, I do stress, members deserve early replies on behalf of their constituents.

“It’s the constituents that put MPs in this House.

“I don’t mind which part of the chamber they come from, but I expect ministers, they all seem to want the job, well, take the job seriously, and ensure that (MPs) get their replies in due time.”

He added: “I do stress, there is a time that this Government respects the members of all sides of this House.

“It is becoming apparent they are disrespectful, and it’s not acceptable.”