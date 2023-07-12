Government fund will help fix up 1,200 homes ready for Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government fund will help fix up 1,200 homes ready for Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Government was ‘determined to do all we can to help’ Ukrainian refugees in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Government was ‘determined to do all we can to help’ Ukrainian refugees in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Almost 1,200 homes are being brought back into use to house Ukrainian refugees with the help of a Scottish Government fund.

A total of 14 projects have been provided with £23 million to bring 1,168 homes back into use, offering accommodation to those fleeing to Scotland due to the Russian invasion.

The money came from a £50 million fund that the Scottish Government set up last year, with almost 1,000 Ukrainian nationals already being put up in 450 refurbished homes, according to Government figures.

The figures come as the contract for a cruise ship in Edinburgh which temporarily housed Ukrainian refugees ended.

MS Victoria
The MS Victoria, moored in Leith, was contracted to house Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are determined to do all we can to help those who wish to build their life here in Scotland.

“Our innovative £50 million programme provides a vital lifeline for those fleeing the war by providing long-term and secure accommodation through reclaimed empty homes.

“I am proud that Scotland has been able to play its part and pleased to see us reach and surpass the crucial milestone of 1,000 homes for displaced Ukrainians.

“We have been able to house hundreds of families and individuals in safe accommodation so far and we will continue to work closely with councils and housing associations as we build on this excellent progress.”

According to the most recent figures, almost 25,000 Ukrainians came to the UK with a sponsor located in Scotland, 20,022 under the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor scheme.