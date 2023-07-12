Rishi Sunak distances himself from Defence Secretary’s Ukraine comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak distances himself from Defence Secretary’s Ukraine comments

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak distanced himself from his Defence Secretary’s comments (Paul Ellis/PA)
The Prime Minister has shut down comments by the Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace suggested Ukraine should show “gratitude” for the military support it has been given.

Rishi Sunak said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had “repeatedly expressed gratitude” for what the UK had done for Kyiv since Russia’s invasion broke out more than 500 days ago.

Mr Wallace, in comments to reporters at the Nato summit in Vilnius, suggested Mr Zelensky needed to be mindful about keeping “doubting politicians” in the US on-side, particularly with a presidential election coming up next year.

The former Scots Guard said some allies providing defensive aid to Kyiv “want to see gratitude”.

But Mr Sunak, in a push back against his Cabinet minister, said the Ukrainian people were “incredibly grateful for the support we have shown”.

Many Western allies, including president Joe Biden’s Washington administration and the UK Government, have been vocal backers of Ukraine.

The UK in particular has been at the forefront of Western states in sending weapons and defensive equipment to the war-torn country.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said Ukraine should show gratitude (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking at a press briefing after the two day summit in the Lithuanian capital, Mr Sunak said: “President Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for what we have done on a number of occasions, not least in his incredibly moving address that he made to Parliament earlier this year and he has done so again to me, as he has done countless times when I have met him.

“So I know that he and his people are incredibly grateful for the support we have shown, the welcome that we have provided to many Ukrainian families, but also the leadership we have shown throughout this conflict.”

Mr Sunak stressed that the Ukrainian people were “paying a terrible price” during the invasion and that he understood Mr Zelensky’s “desire to do everything he can to protect his people”.

The public disagreement comes after Mr Zelensky voiced his frustration at Nato failing to produce a timeframe for Kyiv to become a member of the defensive alliance.

The war leader said on Tuesday that it was “absurd” for Nato to insist there are still military and democratic “conditions” for the eastern European country to meet before it can join once the conflict with Moscow is over.

He looked to have calmed his language following a bilateral blitz on Wednesday, which included meetings with Mr Sunak and Mr Biden.

Vilnius Nato summit
US President Joe Biden speaks at an event with G7 leaders next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (Paul Ellis/PA)

During a press conference with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Zelensky said Nato had sent “signals” that were “important” when it came to Ukraine becoming a member state.

He was also buoyed by the signing of a joint declaration by G7 leaders, promising long-term multilateral and bilateral security guarantees for Kyiv to help it fend off current and future aggression by Russia.

Following the signing of the pact, Mr Zelensky said he was leaving the summit with a “significant security victory for Ukraine”.

Mr Sunak said the deal marked a “new high point in international support” for Ukraine, with Britain signing up to train Ukrainian pilots.

The Defence Secretary suggested the UK, as part of the agreement, could base troops in the country after the war has concluded to conduct battlefield training with Ukrainian forces.

The Prime Minister said he was “highly confident” that other countries would “very quickly” sign up to the pledge made by G7 allies, which as well as the UK includes the US, Japan, Canada, Italy, France and Germany.

On the question of Nato membership for Ukraine, the Conservative Party leader said “meaningful progress” had been made at Vilnius to smooth its pathway, taking it from a two-step process to just one.

The Prime Minister said: “I think this summit has been a very important moment because you had the alliance affirming unequivocally that Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato and Ukraine will become a member of Nato.

“And we saw at this summit meaningful progress on that path towards eventual membership.”

He told Mr Zelensky during a one-on-one meeting that he belonged in Nato, with the British premier hailing his fighters as inspirational.

Labour’s John Healey gave his party’s backing to new commitments to Ukraine.

The shadow defence secretary said: “G7 countries and Nato nations stand united in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

“Putin’s illegal invasion must not only be defeated, but we have to ensure Ukraine receives the support needed to defend itself today and into the future.”