Home Business & Environment Business

Scottish Secretary to chair defence firms roundtable

By Press Association
The Scottish Secretary will chair the meeting at the UK Government’s Edinburgh office (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Scottish Secretary will chair a roundtable of defence firms in a bid to increase investment north of the border.

Joined by representatives of leading defence companies located in Scotland, the armed forces, and trade body ADS, Alister Jack will be looking to maximise the economic impact of the sector after BAE Systems confirmed it would award a £169 million contract to Thales Glasgow for the new nuclear submarine class – the Dreadnought.

The company will be tasked with creating an integrated optronic combat system mast – which has been described as the “eyes” of the new submarines.

The Scottish Secretary said: “It’s clear that Scottish skills, expertise and innovation make an enormous contribution to the UK’s defence industry, with massive benefits for our national security and economy.

“I’m looking forward to hosting ADS, its members, the armed forces and UK Government departments at this new forum.

“The UK Government is committed to growing our economy, including by working with the defence industry to support its success in the UK and in exporting overseas.”

Commenting on the contract award to Thales, Mr Jack said: “With more than a century’s experience of building periscopes and optronic masts for our submarines, it’s great news that Thales’ Glasgow workforce will once again be at the forefront of producing the state-of-the-art combat system mast for our round the clock nuclear deterrent.

“Defence plays a crucial part in the security of the United Kingdom and also contributes significantly to delivering high-skilled jobs and investment in Scotland.”

Defence procurement minister James Cartlidge said: “This is a clear investment in maintaining the United Kingdom’s nuclear deterrent.

“By providing the ‘eyes’ of the new Dreadnought class submarine, this technology will play a key role in keeping the country safe.

“The Dreadnought programme will support tens of thousands of UK jobs, boosting the economy and defending our nation.”