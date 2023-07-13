Bar staff could be trained to drive late-night buses, says company boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bar staff could be trained to drive late-night buses, says company boss

By Press Association
Glasgow’s night bus services are to be ended (Alamy/PA)
The boss of a bus company which has come under fire for cancelling undersubscribed night services has suggested bar staff could be trained to ferry late-night passengers home.

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus, made the comments in an interview with the Herald as pressure on the company grew after the cancellation of 11 night services in Glasgow was announced.

The company said passengers numbers are not enough to sustain the service beyond July.

On Wednesday, 16 SNP MSPs representing Glasgow and the surrounding areas – including First Minister Humza Yousaf and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – wrote to Mr Cameron, calling for the decision to be reconsidered.

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Cameron said: “A driver behind the wheel is the biggest challenge. What’s to stop somebody working in a bar being volunteered to be trained by First Bus and, as part of their shift, work for First Bus doing two journeys and the night late services?

“It might sound a bit of a wacky idea, but it would it would solve the problem and provide employment.”

The bus boss also hit out at the service cancellation being used as a “political football”.

“I’m aware of the level of engagement that we’ve had prior to making this decision, seeking support, seeking involvement and seeking other solutions to try to help us overcome this,” he said.

“But the bus has been used as a political football.

“People will be aware of comments being made by certain individuals and, I can assure you, those individuals were very quiet through some of these discussions. I’m not going to hang anyone out to dry… They know who they are.”

His comments came as First Bus competitor McGill’s announced it is exploring the creation of a night service in Glasgow.

Group chief executive Ralph Roberts said: “We are only at an initial stage of looking at what may be achievable.

“The First Glasgow services that are being terminated are extensive and we cannot say at this stage that a like-for-like replacement will be feasible.

“That said, we know there is a level of demand for night-time bus services and, if Glasgow is to thrive as a city, it needs companies such as McGill’s together with city leaders to see what we can achieve.”